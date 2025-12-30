Skip to content
James, Amelia top list of baby names in Mississippi for 2025

By: Frank Corder - December 30, 2025

  • See the baby boy and girl names that made the Top 25 list in Mississippi this year.

The Mississippi Department of Health released the most popular baby names in the Magnolia State for 2025 on Tuesday.

The department’s Office of Vital Records compiles a list of most popular baby names born to Mississippi residents every year. The counts and rankings are based on provisional birth certificate data.

James and Amelia topped the list of boy and girl names, respectively, in Mississippi this year.

MSDH said that this year, 163 baby boys were named James, and 113 girls were named Amelia. Last year, the names were ranked third (James) and fourth (Amelia) in their gender categories.

Rounding out the Top 5 for most popular boy names for 2025 are William, John, Noah and Elijah while Charlotte, Olivia, Ava and Elizabeth completed the Top 5 list for girls.

Top 25 Boy Names in 2025

  1. James
  2. William 
  3. John 
  4. Noah 
  5. Elijah 
  6. Liam 
  7. Waylon 
  8. Hudson 
  9. Henry 
  10. Levi 
  11. Thomas 
  12. Cooper 
  13. Michael 
  14. Walker 
  15. Asher 
  16. Oliver 
  17. Mason 
  18. Grayson 
  19. Weston 
  20. Stetson 
  21. Samuel 
  22. Charles / Josiah / Maverick 
  23. Carter 
  24. Silas / Wyatt 
  25. Jackson 

Top 25 Girl Names in 2025

  1. Amelia 
  2. Charlotte 
  3. Olivia 
  4. Ava 
  5. Elizabeth 
  6. Mary 
  7. Ivy 
  8. Nova 
  9. Emma / Lainey 
  10. Ellie 
  11. Harper 
  12. Sophia 
  13. Ella 
  14. Avery / Naomi / Sadie 
  15. Kinsley 
  16. Paisley 
  17. Josie / Lucy 
  18. Eleanor / Millie 
  19. Evelyn 
  20. Hazel 
  21. Delilah 
  22. Oakley 
  23. Eden / Layla / Mia 
  24. Ailany / Lillian / Oaklynn / Serenity 
  25. Kehlani / Raelynn 
About the Author(s)
author profile image

Frank Corder
Frank Corder is a native of Pascagoula. For nearly two decades, he has reported and offered analysis on government, public policy, business and matters of faith. Frank’s interviews, articles, and columns have been shared throughout Mississippi as well as in national publications. He is a frequent guest on radio and television, providing insight and commentary on the inner workings of the Magnolia State. Frank has served his community in both elected and appointed public office, hosted his own local radio and television programs, and managed private businesses all while being an engaged husband and father. Email Frank: frank@magnoliatribune.com
