James, Amelia top list of baby names in Mississippi for 2025

See the baby boy and girl names that made the Top 25 list in Mississippi this year.

The Mississippi Department of Health released the most popular baby names in the Magnolia State for 2025 on Tuesday.

The department’s Office of Vital Records compiles a list of most popular baby names born to Mississippi residents every year. The counts and rankings are based on provisional birth certificate data.

James and Amelia topped the list of boy and girl names, respectively, in Mississippi this year.

MSDH said that this year, 163 baby boys were named James, and 113 girls were named Amelia. Last year, the names were ranked third (James) and fourth (Amelia) in their gender categories.

Rounding out the Top 5 for most popular boy names for 2025 are William, John, Noah and Elijah while Charlotte, Olivia, Ava and Elizabeth completed the Top 5 list for girls.

Top 25 Boy Names in 2025

James William John Noah Elijah Liam Waylon Hudson Henry Levi Thomas Cooper Michael Walker Asher Oliver Mason Grayson Weston Stetson Samuel Charles / Josiah / Maverick Carter Silas / Wyatt Jackson

Top 25 Girl Names in 2025