Kermit the Frog to be featured on Mississippi’s Rose Parade float

By: Frank Corder - December 29, 2025

Kermit the Frog will be riding high in the Rose Parade on January 1 in a float sponsored by Visit Mississippi with the theme “Where Creativity Blooms.”

Visit Mississippi said the float will be a vibrant celebration of the state’s artistic heritage showcasing the Magnolia State’s lasting cultural influence in music, literature, film, and visual arts.

Kermit’s prominence on the float is a nod to Mississippi’s own Jim Henson, the creator of The Muppets.

Other Mississippi greats referenced on the float will be singer/songwriter Jimmy Buffett, author Willie Morris, Good Morning America host Robin Roberts and more.

Country music star Charlie Worsham, a Mississippi native, will perform on the float as it rolls through Pasadena, California.

In keeping with the parade’s focus of using natural materials, the Mississippi float will incorporate the state flower – the magnolia – as well as other flowers and seeds.

Joining Visit Mississippi at the parade will be partners from Coastal Mississippi, Visit Jackson, Visit Oxford, and Visit Meridian.

The Rose Parade will be broadcast live on Thursday, January 1 beginning at 10 a.m. on ABC.

Learn more about the Mississippi float below.

About the Author(s)
author profile image

Frank Corder
Frank Corder is a native of Pascagoula. For nearly two decades, he has reported and offered analysis on government, public policy, business and matters of faith. Frank’s interviews, articles, and columns have been shared throughout Mississippi as well as in national publications. He is a frequent guest on radio and television, providing insight and commentary on the inner workings of the Magnolia State. Frank has served his community in both elected and appointed public office, hosted his own local radio and television programs, and managed private businesses all while being an engaged husband and father. Email Frank: frank@magnoliatribune.com
