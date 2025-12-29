Field set for 2026 Mississippi midterm elections

See who qualified to run for the U.S. Senate and U.S. House of Representatives. The Primary Elections are just over two months away.

The qualifying deadline for party primary and independent candidates for the U.S. House of Representatives and U.S. Senate in the 2026 midterms was Friday.

Incumbents are running in each of the four congressional districts as well as for the Magnolia State’s junior Senate seat.

With the Primary Election just over two months away, incumbents hold a significant advantage over challengers given their proven campaign machine, fundraising war chest, and name identification.

U.S. Senate

U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith is being challenged by Coast newcomer Sarah Adlakha in the Republican Primary.

In the Democratic Primary, District Attorney Scott Colom is joined by newcomers Priscilla Till and Albert Littell.

Former Democrat turned Independent Ty Pinkins is also running for U.S. Senate. Pinkins lost a challenge to senior U.S. Senator Roger Wicker two years ago.

1st Congressional District

Congressman Trent Kelly will not have a Republican Primary opponent, but he will have a General Election race.

Democrat voters will choose between Ole Miss law professor Cliff Johnson and former State Representative Kelvin Buck.

2nd Congressional District

Congressman Bennie Thompson will face two others in the Democratic Primary – Evan Turnage, a former staff for Senator Chuck Schumer, and Pertis Herman Williams III.

Former Democrat turned Independent Bennie Foster is also running in the 2nd Congressional District.

In the Republican Primary, Adams County Supervisor Kevin Wilson is running against Ron Eller. Eller is making his third bid for the Delta congressional seat.

3rd Congressional District

Congressman Michael Guest does not have a Republican Primary opponent.

Guest will meet Democrat Michael Chiaradio in the General Election. Chiaradio was the lone Democrat to qualify for the race.

Libertarian candidate Erik Kiehle is also running in the East Mississippi district.

4th Congressional District

Congressman Mike Ezell is being challenged in the Republican Primary by Sawyer Walters. Walters worked for former Congressman Steven Palazzo.

Perennial candidate Carl Boyanton is also running in the 4th District, this time as an Independent. The former Republican endorsed Ezell four years ago.

In the Democratic Primary, State Representative Jeffrey Hulum is running for the South Mississippi seat. Newcomers D. Ryan Grover and Paul Blackman are also running in the Democratic Primary.

The Primary Election is set for March 10 with the General Election slated for November 3.

Candidates must file their year-end campaign finance report with the Federal Election Commission by January 31.

Absentee balloting for the Primary Election will open January 26 and the voter registration deadline for the Primary is February 9.