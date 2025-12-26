Skip to content
Home
>
Culture
>
A cure for the post-holiday blues

A cure for the post-holiday blues

By: Susan Marquez - December 26, 2025

(Photo from Shutterstock)

  • Ten sure-fire ways to help prevent the post-holiday blues this season.

Anticipation is a powerful thing, especially during the Christmas season. Advent is a time of anticipating the birth of our Savior. For children, the days leading up to Christmas are filled with anticipation of Santa’s arrival. 

But once the presents are opened and the eggnog is gone, the post-holiday blues are prone to creep in. But for me, the time after Christmas is a joy! There is no pressure – the house is as decorated as it ever will be. Presents have been given. It’s the ideal time to bask in the afterglow and enjoy the season for a few more days. 

Here are ten sure-fire ways to help prevent the post-holiday blues:

  1. Go on a Christmas lights tour. Load up the kids or a bunch of your friends and head out to see the lights. Rarely does anyone take down lights immediately after Christmas, so take advantage of that and don’t miss out on the show! 
  2. Go to church on Sunday. You may have missed the pre-Christmas services, but the Sunday after Christmas is a perfect time to reflect on the season and the early life of Christ. It marks the first Sunday in ordinary time. 
  3. Clean out a closet and donate items to charity before the end of the year. Start the new year with an organized closet, and you can make room for the new things you received for Christmas while helping those in need. 
  4. Visit area museums. The week after Christmas is a great time to visit museums and enjoy the current exhibits. 
  5. Bar hop. Bars and restaurants are still decorated for Christmas and offer special holiday cocktails. 
  6. Be lazy. You work hard all year. Take a day for yourself and snuggle up with a nice warm blanket, a cup of hot chocolate, and lose yourself in the Christmas movies on TV. 
  7. Write thank-you notes. It is scientifically proven that gratitude gives you a boost. 
  8. Go to the movie theatre. Watching a blockbuster movie on the big screen with a box of popcorn is good for the soul.
  9. Take a day trip. Take a drive and explore a nearby town for the day. 
  10. Take a walk. We are fortunate that we live in a temperate climate where walking is possible year-round. Think of all those poor schmucks in Minnesota who are snowed in while you enjoy Mississippi’s fresh air and sunshine. 
  11. And for a bit of lagniappe, plan a fun New Year’s Eve. It can be a night out on the town or a fun night in with friends. Don’t forget to make your list of New Year’s resolutions! 

Our family hosts an open house on New Year’s Day. There is a big pot of black-eyed peas and turnip green soup on the stove for good luck and prosperity in the new year. We serve a heaping helping of cornbread on the side, along with champagne to toast the new year. Having a house full of friends and family to start the year off together is always a blessing. 

Be intentional about what you will do in the week after Christmas, and you should have no problems avoiding the post-holiday blues. Happy New Year! 

Share
About the Author(s)
author profile image

Susan Marquez
Susan Marquez serves as Magnolia Tribune's Culture Editor. Since 2001, Susan Marquez has been writing about people, places, spaces, events, music, businesses, food, and travel. The things that make life interesting. A prolific writer, Susan has written over 3,000 pieces for a wide variety of publications.
More Like This
More From This Author
Culture  |  Susan Marquez  • 
December 10, 2025

Judging the Madison Christmas Parade
Culture  |  Susan Marquez  • 
December 4, 2025

Wassail Fest in Columbus offers a rare draw for holiday travelers
Culture  |  Susan Marquez  • 
December 3, 2025

Mississippi Museum of Art purchases Frank Lloyd Wright-designed property
Previous Story
Culture  |  Meredith Biesinger  • 
December 25, 2025

Where Christmas comes to life: Mississippi’s growing role in holiday movies

Culture

Culture  |  Alistair Begg  • 
December 26, 2025

Dead-end streets
Culture  |  Alistair Begg  • 
December 25, 2025

Glad submission to God
Culture  |  Marilyn Tinnin  • 
December 24, 2025

The Nutcracker: An enduring Christmas tradition