Magnolia Mornings: December 23, 2025

Important state and national stories, market and business news, sports and entertainment, delivered in quick-hit fashion to start your day informed.

In Mississippi

1. Auditor arrests two in alleged embezzlement scheme in Jones County

Richard Creel, a former Jones County Beat 4 Road Foreman, and contractor Tommie Landrum have been arrested for allegedly embezzling property belonging to the Jones County Board of Supervisors.

State Auditor Shad White announced the arrests on Monday, saying that Creel and Landrum allegedly engaged in a scheme to embezzle county-owned culverts and transport the property to a predetermined location provided by Landrum. Creel allegedly attempted to have witnesses provide false information to agents in an effort to hinder the investigation. Creel also allegedly embezzled fuel from Jones County and converted it to his own personal use.

White’s office said Creel faces up to $15,000 in fines and 40 years in prison while Landrum faces up to $6,000 in fines and 25 years in prison.

2. Fitch announces settlement with automakers

Attorney General Lynn Fitch

On Monday, Attorney General Lynn Fitch announced multistate settlements with automobile manufacturers Hyundai and Kia for their sale of millions of vehicles nationwide that lacked industry-standard, anti-theft technology, and with Mercedes-Benz USA and Daimler AG for violating state laws prohibiting unfair or deceptive trade practices by marketing, selling, and leasing vehicles equipped with undisclosed emissions defeat devices designed to deceive consumers.

Mississippi will receive $71,875.47 from Hyundai and Kia and $250,000 from Mercedes in addition to the direct consumer relief. Mississippi was on of 50 states that reached the settlement with Mercedes-Benz USA and Daimler AG, and one of 36 states that reached the settlement with Hyundai and Kia.

Under the Hyundai and Kia settlement, the companies have agreed to equip all future vehicles sold in the United States with industry-standard, engine immobilizer anti-theft technology and provide up to $4.5 million in restitution to eligible consumers whose cars are damaged by thieves.

As for Mercedes, the consumer relief program extends to the estimated 39,565 vehicles that had not been repaired or permanently removed from the road in the United States by August 1, 2023. Mercedes must bear the cost of installing approved emission modification software on each of the affected vehicles. The companies must provide participating consumers with an extended warranty and will pay consumers $2,000 per subject vehicle.

National News & Foreign Policy

1. Potential 2028 presidential contenders

Vice President JD Vance (Image from live feed of event)

The Hill reports that California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) and Vice President Vance (R) “top their respective parties’ lists of potential 2028 presidential contenders, according to a new CNN poll.”

“In the survey, two-thirds of American respondents said they don’t have a specific person in mind that they’d like to see run for president in 2028, while 16 percent mentioned a Republican or conservative name they’d like to see run; 14 percent mentioned a Democrat or liberal name; 2 percent named a nonpartisan individual or provided attributes of their preferred candidate; and 1 percent opted not to name their preferred candidate,” The Hill reported.

The Hill continued, “More than half of the 16 percent of respondents with a GOP candidate in mind named the vice president: 11 percent named Vance, 2 percent named Secretary of State Marco Rubio, 1 percent named President Trump, and 1 percent named Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R)… The 14 percent of respondents who named a Democrat they’d like to see run for president included 6 percent who named Newsom, 3 percent who named former Vice President Kamala Harris, and 2 percent who named Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.).”

2. Trump administration recalling Ambassadors as part of realignment

President Donald Trump, August 2025 (Photo from the White House on Facebook)

As reported by Fox News, “The Trump administration is recalling about 30 ambassadors from around the world to align U.S. representation with President Donald Trump’s America First agenda, Fox News learned on Monday.”

“The recalled diplomats are not being fired, a senior administration official confirmed to Fox News, but rather will be reassigned elsewhere at the State Department,” the outlet reported, noting, “While it is normal for a president to recall ambassadors for various reasons, a recall in numbers as large as this does not usually happen at one time.”

“This is a standard process in any administration,” a senior State Department official told Fox News in a statement. “An ambassador is a personal representative of the President, and it is the President’s right to ensure that he has individuals in these countries who advance the America First agenda.”

Sports

1. Southern Miss takes on Western Kentucky today

For the first time in three seasons, Southern Miss football returns to bowl season, the Athletic Department proudly shared on Monday.

The Golden Eagles, under newly hired head coach Blake Anderson, take on former Conference USA opponent Western Kentucky, in the 25th New Orleans Bowl today at 4:30 p.m., at the Caesars Superdome.

The game can be seen via ESPN as well as heard on an affiliate of the Southern Miss Sports Network.

2. Chiefs leaving Missouri for Kansas

(Photo from Chiefs website)

The Kansas City Chiefs are leaving Missouri, the place they have been since 1963.

Clark Hunt, the team’s chairman and CEO, announced Monday that the Chiefs franchise has entered into an agreement with the State of Kansas to host Chiefs football beginning with the 2031 NFL season.

“In the years ahead, we look forward to designing and building a state-of-the-art domed stadium and mixed-use district in Wyandotte County, and a best-in-class training facility, team headquarters, and mixed-use district in Olathe, totaling a minimum of $4 billion of development in the State of Kansas,” Hunt said.

Based on Kansas estimations, the Chiefs shared that the project is slated to deliver more than 20,000 jobs and more than $4.4 billion in economic impact for Kansas during the construction phase alone. It includes two distinct parts: (1) a $3 billion stadium in Wyandotte County which will open at the start of the 2031 NFL season; and (2) a new Chiefs headquarters and training facility in the City of Olathe in Johnson County. Both sites will have mixed-use developments that could include sports, entertainment, dining, shopping, office, hotel, and residential properties.

Hunt said the benefit to the entire region will be monumental.

“A stadium of this caliber will put Kansas City in the running for Super Bowls, Final Fours, and other world-class events. A brand new training facility and headquarters will allow the Chiefs to continue to attract top talent. And the vision for a new mixed-use district will rival that of any sports-anchored development anywhere in the country,” Hunt said.

Markets & Business

1. New car payment average tops $750 per month

(Photo from Shutterstock)

According to the Wall Street Journal, “The price of new cars and trucks in the U.S. has increased 33% since 2020, and consumers are piling on interest as they stretch out loan terms to eight, nine and nearly 10 years.”

“The average price of a new car broke the $50,000 barrier this fall, according to Kelley Blue Book. That is up from less than $38,000 in early 2020 before the pandemic hit. As sticker prices marched higher, so did monthly payments,” WSJ reported, adding, “Fast forward to November of this year and the average monthly payment for a new car was estimated to be $760, according to J.D. Power, an industry-research firm.”

WSJ went on to report, “The struggle to keep monthly payments in check is so tough that the typical 48- to 60-month car-loan term has given way to 72-month terms, and longer, industry officials say. In the third quarter, a third of all buyers took out loans that stretched at least six years, or 72 months, according to Experian data.”

2. First-ever pill for obesity approved by FDA

(Photo from Novo Nordisk website)

CNBC reports that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday approved “the first-ever GLP-1 pill for obesity from Wegovy maker Novo Nordisk, a landmark decision that health experts say could open up treatment access to more patients.”

“Novo Nordisk said it expects to launch the pill in early 2026. The Danish drugmaker said starting in early January, the starting dose of 1.5 milligrams will be available in pharmacies and via select telehealth providers with savings offers for $149 per month,” CNBC reported.

CNBC noted, “Novo Nordisk did not say how much higher doses of the drug would cost, but said additional information on coverage and savings options for eligible patients will be available at that time as well.”