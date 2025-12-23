Coast Guard returning full operations to its Pascagoula station

Adm. Kevin E. Lunday, acting commandant, said Tuesday that their strong recruiting performance has made the return possible.

The U.S. Coast Guard announced Tuesday that it will return Station Pascagoula to full response operations in the coming year.

Station Pascagoula will go from scheduled mission operations to full response operations.

Adm. Kevin E. Lunday, acting commandant, said Tuesday that after temporarily reducing capabilities at Station Pascagoula in 2023 due to severe workforce shortages, “I am pleased to announce the Coast Guard will fully restore the unit’s operational capabilities and readiness in 2026.”

“Our strong recruiting performance has made this possible,” Lunday said in a statement. “Station Pascagoula is vital to securing our southern maritime border and supporting the Port of Pascagoula’s $18 billion economic impact. This action directly supports our nation’s security and economic prosperity.”

The Coast Guard said that the return of Coast Guard Station Pascagoula to full response operations represents a local application of the national strategy in achieving operational control of the border and facilitating commerce.

Strategically positioned on the Gulf Coast, the Coast Guard said the Mississippi Coast station directly contributes to controlling the southern maritime border by conducting operations to deter and interdict illegal migration and illicit trafficking. Simultaneously, it facilitates commerce vital to economic security by controlling and securing the Port of Pascagoula against both physical and cyber threats, supporting the goal of U.S. maritime dominance.

Fourth District Congressman Mike Ezell (R) said the announcement was outstanding news for South Mississippi.

“Coast Guard Station Pascagoula plays a critical role in protecting our maritime border, supporting search and rescue missions, and safeguarding the Port of Pascagoula. I’m grateful to see the Coast Guard fully restoring these operations and ensuring our Coast Guard men and women have the staffing they need to do their jobs,” Ezell said. “As Chairman of the Coast Guard and Maritime Transportation Subcommittee, I’ve been clear that readiness matters. Restoring full operations at Station Pascagoula improves safety for our mariners, strengthens national security, and protects one of Mississippi’s most important economic engines.”

The U.S. Coast Guard is responsible for defending more than 95,000 miles of U.S. shoreline, 25,000 miles of navigable rivers, and 4.5 million square miles of exclusive economic zone.