Blount to run for re-election, won’t run for Secretary of State

State Senator David Blount told Magnolia Tribune Tuesday morning that he will not seek the Secretary of State’s office in 2027.

Blount, who previously worked in the Secretary of State’s office, had been rumored in Capitol circles as a potential Democratic candidate for the statewide office.

On Tuesday, Blount said he plans to run for re-election to the Senate District 29 seat he has held since 2008. He currently serves as Chairman of the Senate Gaming Committee and the Vice Chairman of the Senate Education Committee.

Blount went on to say that as of now, he does not know of any other Democrats seriously considering a run for Secretary of State in 2027 but that could change when lawmakers return to the Capitol on January 6.

Democrats held the Secretary of State office for 130 years until voters elected Republican Delbert Hosemann to the seat in 2007. Hosemann went on to serve three terms before he ran for and won the Lt. Governor’s office in 2019. Former state Senator Michael Watson (R) succeeded Hosemann as Secretary of State and is in his second term.

As previously reported, it is anticipated that current two-term Secretary of State Michael Watson (R) will make a run for Lieutenant Governor in 2027, opening up one of the eight statewide offices.

The likely open seat election has drawn interest from a growing number of Republicans including state Senator Jeff Tate, Shuwaski Young, Whitney Lipscomb and State Rep. Lee Yancey, to name a few.