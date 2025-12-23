Skip to content
Home
>
Elections
>
Blount to run for re-election,...

Blount to run for re-election, won’t run for Secretary of State

By: Frank Corder - December 23, 2025

Gaming Chairman Sen. David Blount, D-Jackson, March 5, 2024, at the state Capitol in Jackson, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

  • The state senator said he doesn’t know of any other Democrats seriously considering a run for Secretary of State in 2027 but that could change when lawmakers return to the Capitol.

State Senator David Blount told Magnolia Tribune Tuesday morning that he will not seek the Secretary of State’s office in 2027.

Blount, who previously worked in the Secretary of State’s office, had been rumored in Capitol circles as a potential Democratic candidate for the statewide office.

On Tuesday, Blount said he plans to run for re-election to the Senate District 29 seat he has held since 2008. He currently serves as Chairman of the Senate Gaming Committee and the Vice Chairman of the Senate Education Committee.

Blount went on to say that as of now, he does not know of any other Democrats seriously considering a run for Secretary of State in 2027 but that could change when lawmakers return to the Capitol on January 6.

Democrats held the Secretary of State office for 130 years until voters elected Republican Delbert Hosemann to the seat in 2007. Hosemann went on to serve three terms before he ran for and won the Lt. Governor’s office in 2019. Former state Senator Michael Watson (R) succeeded Hosemann as Secretary of State and is in his second term.

As previously reported, it is anticipated that current two-term Secretary of State Michael Watson (R) will make a run for Lieutenant Governor in 2027, opening up one of the eight statewide offices.

The likely open seat election has drawn interest from a growing number of Republicans including state Senator Jeff Tate, Shuwaski Young, Whitney Lipscomb and State Rep. Lee Yancey, to name a few.

Share
About the Author(s)
author profile image

Frank Corder
Frank Corder is a native of Pascagoula. For nearly two decades, he has reported and offered analysis on government, public policy, business and matters of faith. Frank’s interviews, articles, and columns have been shared throughout Mississippi as well as in national publications. He is a frequent guest on radio and television, providing insight and commentary on the inner workings of the Magnolia State. Frank has served his community in both elected and appointed public office, hosted his own local radio and television programs, and managed private businesses all while being an engaged husband and father. Email Frank: frank@magnoliatribune.com
More Like This
More From This Author
News  |  Frank Corder  • 
December 22, 2025

Amtrak touts strong demand for Coast passenger rail service
News  |  Frank Corder  • 
December 19, 2025

Hosemann, White talk priorities heading into 2026 legislative session
DC  |  Frank Corder  • 
December 19, 2025

Kruger, Leary confirmed as U.S. Attorneys for Mississippi
Previous Story
Economy  |  Matt Ott, Associated Press  • 
December 23, 2025

US economy expands at a surprisingly strong 4.3% annual rate in the third quarter