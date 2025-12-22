Amtrak touts strong demand for Coast passenger rail service

An Amtrak train moves through Pascagoula's downtown in March 2023 (Photo by Frank Corder | Magnolia Tribune)

The Mardi Gras line, which includes stops in Pascagoula, Biloxi, Gulfport and Bay St. Louis, has drawn an average of over 420 people daily since it began in August.

Amtrak says more than 46,000 customers have ridden its Mardi Gras Service trains on the twice-daily round trips across Coastal Mississippi between New Orleans and Mobile since its official start on August 18.

”We are well on-track to double the original estimate,” said Amtrak Board Chairman Anthony “Tony” Coscia in a statement. “Demand is very high across our network.”

The Mardi Gras line, which includes stops in Pascagoula, Biloxi, Gulfport and Bay St. Louis, has drawn an average of over 420 people daily.

What’s more, nearly 86-percent of customers are on-time, making the passenger rail line one of the best on-time performance scores in the Amtrak system. Amtrak reports a roughly 90 percent customer satisfaction rate as well.

“Amtrak is proud of what we’ve achieved with local partners in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama,” said Amtrak Executive Vice President Jennifer Mitchell. “Credit goes to the communities along the route, who have embraced this service faster than anyone could have predicted.”

Amtrak expects activity on the Gulf Coast line to remain strong as the new year brings the Mardi Gras festival and parade season.