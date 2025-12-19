Lawmakers consider ways to assist with Mississippi military service members’ mental health struggles

The 21-member Mississippi Save Our Service Member Task Force, created by the Mississippi Legislature, focuses on addressing PTSD and suicide prevention among the state’s first responders and military service members.

The Mississippi Save Our Service Members Task Force Committee is studying two drafts of legislation aimed at helping military and National Guard members to better deal with mental health issues.

One draft measure would provide a call line at the Veterans Administration where service members with mental health issues can phone in. Other service members would answer the calls.

“People want to talk to people like them,” said State Senator Jeff Tate (R), chairman of the Senate Veterans and Military Affairs Committee.

The second draft measure would make receiving Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, or TANF, funds easier to obtain to support service members’ families and first responders. This proposal mirrors legislation that as filed in the 2025 session which would have required the Mississippi Department of Human Services to set aside $10 million annually for non-profit organizations to provide marriage counseling and support services to military and first responder families. That measure died in committee.

Tate, who wrote the failed legislation, said, he knows people “are getting a little leery about touching TANF funds.

“But this is federal money that’s being sent to the state, that we are just sitting on,” Tate said. “I think helping veteran families is something worthwhile.”

The 21-member Mississippi Save Our Service Member Task Force, created by the Mississippi Legislature, focuses on addressing PTSD and suicide prevention among the state’s first responders and service members. The task force aims to develop a strategic plan to improve mental health services and strengthen suicide prevention efforts for those Mississippians who have served or are currently serving.

The task force also heard from Jordan Jones, a retired Green Beret and founder of HOLOS, a holistic wellness company for military personnel, first responders, and law enforcement.

Jones said military service members and veterans have high rates of suicide, divorce, sleep issues, hormonal disruption, traumatic brain injuries, and burnout that lead to declining health. He said many soldiers are reluctant to talk to people about their illnesses.

“In a warrior culture, wellness is not a word we use,” Jones said. “So, how do you talk about wellness, without saying the word wellness?”

HOLOS created two apps to help warriors deal with health care. The first app is where law enforcement, soldiers, and first responders can log in and ask questions to coaches specializing in certain aspects of wellness, all in a single platform. The second app, HOLOS Fit, is geared toward stress reduction and physical therapy. It also includes nutritional and diet aids and provides links to non-profits specializing in marriage counseling and financial education.

“Guys are not very willing to open up about what’s going on inside their lives, especially personal, until it’s a catastrophe,” Jones said. “With this, you identify the issues earlier.”

When asked about the price, Jones said current pricing is $24.99 a month, but once more than 1,000 people subscribe, he can go as low as $10 a month.

The Task Force’s report is due before January 1 and is expected to lead to additional legislation focused on mental health resources for first responders and military residents.