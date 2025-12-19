Firehawk Aerospace expands U.S. rocket manufacturing by acquiring Mississippi facility

The company said the acquisition of the Crawford facility significantly expands its manufacturing capacity and marks a major milestone toward full-rate production of end-to-end rocket systems.

Firehawk Aerospace, a defense technology company specializing in advanced energetics and propulsion, announced Friday that they have reached an agreement to acquire a DCMA-rated integration facility in Crawford, Mississippi.

The company said the acquisition significantly expands its manufacturing capacity and marks a major milestone toward full-rate production of end-to-end rocket systems.

The transaction includes the assumption of the facility structure and 20-year lease on 636 acres. The investment advances Firehawk’s strategic priorities, from delivering turnkey rocket systems to pioneering 3D-printed propellant for rocket motors.

Will Edwards, Co-founder and CEO of Firehawk, said in a statement that the acquisition strengthens Firehawk’s ability to address one of the nation’s most urgent defense challenges: rebuilding munition inventories that have been drawn down faster than they can be replaced.

“While the current industrial base is built to produce thousands of rockets per year, we are building this site – and our broader manufacturing footprint – to operate at a much higher production tempo,” Edwards said. “With R&D in Texas, energetics production in Oklahoma, and now full system integration in Mississippi, we are designing for throughput measured in thousands per month, not years.”

With these investments, Firehawk said it is expanding U.S. industrial capacity for solid rocket motor propellant and building an end-to-end rocket production and integration pipeline.

Firehawk noted Mississippi’s supportive business environment, coupled with a robust aerospace and defense corridor and top tier research institutions, positions the state as a hub for industrial growth and innovation in defense technology.

Governor Tate Reeves marked the announcement by saying that Mississippi is proud to have companies like Firehawk investing in our state as they rebuild America’s defense industry.

“Their acquisition in Crawford will bring skilled jobs to the region while directly contributing to the production capacity our nation needs,” Reeves said in a statement. “Firehawk’s investment will strengthen the local economy while helping our nation supply the system our warfighters depend on.”

Fkirehawk is headquartered in Dallas, Texas and is also building a 340-acre propellant and motor production facility in Lawton, Oklahoma. It conducts static fire and flight testing at two West Texas sites, including a 30-square-mile launch range.