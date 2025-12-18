Steel industry supplier P.C. Campana moving manufacturing line to Vicksburg

P.C. Campana, based in Lorain, Ohio, will invest $3.43 million over the next three years, creating 17 jobs in five years.

P.C. Campana Inc., a steel industry supplier, is locating operations in Vicksburg.

The project was announced Thursday by the Mississippi Development Authority.

P.C. Campana, based in Lorain, Ohio, will invest $3.43 million to move two manufacturing lines into two existing buildings at the Port of Vicksburg over the next three years, creating 17 jobs in five years.

P.C. Campana, Inc. CEO Pat Campana Jr. said as a family-owned, American company, “we have always believed that strong partnerships and local presence matter.”

“Expanding into Vicksburg allows us to better serve steelmakers across the southern United States with faster response times, reduced freight costs, and the same dependable products and service we have delivered since 1969,” Campana said in a statement. “We are excited to become part of the Vicksburg community and to build long-term relationships that support both the steel industry and the region’s continued growth.”

P.C. Campana produces alloyed cored wire, cored wire feeders and metal-cutting products used in the steel manufacturing industry.

The Mississippi Development Authority said the agency is providing assistance through the Mississippi Flexible Tax Incentive, or MFLEX, program.

Governor Tate Reeves said Mississippi is proud to welcome P.C. Campana to Vicksburg.

“This latest investment in the River City is another clear sign that our momentum continues strong across the state,” Reeves said. “When companies choose Mississippi, they know they’re getting a world-class workforce and communities that are ready to help them succeed — all in one of the best states in the nation for business. Industrial investments like this sustain families for generations and keep our economy competitive and moving forward.”

Vicksburg Mayor Willis Thompson said his city “is open for business, and through our economic development partnerships, we stand ready to support companies as they grow and succeed right here in Vicksburg.”