Craving Crave: Tupelo’s dessert haven that keeps us coming back

There are some places in Mississippi that feel less like restaurants and more like personal joy portals. For me, Crave in downtown Tupelo is exactly that—a sugar-dusted, pink-lined portal straight into happiness. I cannot walk through their doors without immediately wishing I had tucked a tiny sandbox shovel inside my purse, because truly… I could eat myself absolutely silly at Crave. No shame, no regrets, and certainly no apologies.

And before you judge me, just know this: I am not alone. Crave is an award-winning dessert haven, beloved by pretty much everyone who has ever set foot inside. It’s the kind of place you visit once and suddenly find yourself plotting your return like it’s a covert operation. “What if I just pop in for a coffee?” “What if I share a dessert?” (Narrator: She will not share a dessert.) “What if I pretend I’m getting something to go but eat it in the car?” The possibilities are endless.

(Photo from Crave)

Crave’s story is one of Tupelo magic. What began nine years ago as a weekend, desserts-only café—every single item made from scratch—became an instant smash. The community didn’t just like Crave; it claimed Crave. With so much love pouring in so quickly, the owners expanded hours, added a full coffee bar, created an entire lineup of gorgeous pastries, and developed a catering arm that ensures Crave’s deliciousness follows you wherever you go. Today, Crave is open seven days a week, and honestly, that feels like a public service.

Of course, it wouldn’t be Crave without its iconic pink-and-perfect ambiance—the kind of scene that makes you want to stay awhile, order something decadent, and pretend the rest of the world doesn’t exist. It’s whimsical without trying, charming without force, and warm in a way that feels wonderfully Tupelo.

And speaking of iconic… if you know, you know: the Skillet Cookie.

(Photo from Crave)

Listen. Pity the poor, unfortunate soul who has never had Crave’s signature Skillet Cookie. This isn’t a dessert; this is an experience. A memory. A moment of joy that should come with inspirational background music.

Baked to order, Crave’s Skillet Cookie arrives at your table all warm and melty, an ooey-gooey chocolate chip masterpiece crowned with two scoops of vanilla ice cream. Then—because Crave does nothing halfway—it gets drizzled with both chocolate and caramel. Mississippi Magazine named it “Best Dessert” in the state, and North Mississippi has voted it a favorite every single year since Crave opened its doors. Honestly, I’m shocked it hasn’t been inducted into some kind of dessert hall of fame.

Some people swear it’s the perfect dessert for couples. They say there’s plenty for two, that it’s “romantic,” that sharing a Skillet Cookie has sparked true love, so keep that in mind if you end up at Crave with your sweetheart!

(Photo from Crave)

That said, I do keep a close eye out for Crave’s weekend featured dessert—their rotating lineup of homemade masterpieces that aren’t on the regular menu. Speaking of sweethearts, my husband’s favorite is the fruity pebble cheesecake, and when it appears online, he becomes a man on a mission. Does he have Crave saved in his favorites on his phone? Yes, yes he does. Weekend specials almost always sell out, and honestly, that’s the thrill of it. It’s like dessert treasure hunting, and who doesn’t love that?!

Crave plans weekend features around seasons, local events, and what the community seems to crave most. Fall brings warm spices and cozy flavors. Spring brings freshness and flair. And this time of year? Well… if you’ve seen their Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cheesecake, you already know the holiday spirit lives in downtown Tupelo.

Yes, you read that right: they have recreated the legendary Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cake as a divine cheesecake. It’s adorable. It’s nostalgic. It tastes like childhood met adulthood and decided to thrive. People drive from all over just for a slice, and I can’t blame them one bit.

(Photo from Crave)

Want to see what Crave has up its sleeve this weekend? Check the menu and featured dessert lineup at here — but consider this your official warning: once you go, you will go again. And again. And again.

Crave is comfort food with flair, nostalgia with whipped cream, and community baked into every bite. It’s impossible to visit just once—and honestly, why would you want to?

Drop in, grab something sweet, and let downtown Tupelo work its magic.

And if you see me there—no, you didn’t.