Magnolia Mornings: December 16, 2025

Important state and national stories, market and business news, sports and entertainment, delivered in quick-hit fashion to start your day informed.

In Mississippi

1. Great Mississippi Nature Trail launched

(Photo from Governor Reeves on Facebook)

Governor Tate Reeves helped announce the launch of the Great Mississippi Nature Trail initiative on Monday.

The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks says the Great Mississippi Nature Trail brings together the state’s most breathtaking landscapes, wildlife habitats, and outdoor destinations.

“Mississippi’s outdoors tell a powerful story of rivers that shaped communities, forests that sustained generations, and landscapes that have long been central to our state’s identity,” MDWFP states. “The Great Mississippi Nature Trail highlights these extraordinary places, inviting visitors to explore waterfalls, bayous, rail trails, wildlife refuges, geological wonders, and quiet pockets of wilderness across all corners of the state. Together, these destinations showcase the ecological richness, cultural history, and natural beauty that make Mississippi unique.”

Learn more here.

2. Razor blades found in bread at Biloxi Walmart

WLOX reports that Biloxi Police “were called out to the Walmart Superstore on CT Switzer Sr Drive Monday after razor blades were found shoved into loaves of bread.”

“Store management told police that they received complaints from a couple customers. According to Biloxi PD, when workers checked, they found more bread with razors shoved into the packaging,” WLOX reported. “The call came in around noon. Biloxi PD says no injuries were reported.”

WLOX went on to report, “Walmart has removed all suspected bread and is asking customers to check any loaves bought on Monday.”

National News & Foreign Policy

1. Trump sues BBC for $10 billion

President Donald Trump at the White House, Monday, Aug. 11, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

According to the New York Times, “President Trump sued the BBC for $10 billion on Monday evening over the editing in a documentary that the British broadcaster said had left the ‘mistaken impression’ that he called for violent action before the storming of the U.S. Capitol.”

“In a 46-page lawsuit filed in federal court in Miami, Mr. Trump accused the BBC of defaming him and violating Florida’s Deceptive and Unfair Trade Practices Act. He demanded $5 billion for each offense,” NYT reported. “In a statement, the president’s legal team said that the lawsuit was designed to hold the British network accountable for what it described as wrongdoing.”

“The formerly respected and now disgraced BBC defamed President Trump by intentionally, maliciously and deceptively doctoring his speech in a brazen attempt to interfere in the 2024 presidential election,” the statement said, per NYT.

2. Senators huddle on healthcare subsidies

The Capitol, June 29, 2025. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

As The Hill reports, “A bipartisan group of senators is making a renewed push toward finding a health care solution as the hour-glass winds down to the end-of-month deadline to extend the enhanced Affordable Care Act (ACA) subsidies.”

“Roughly 20 senators met Monday night at the invitation of Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine), with lawmakers using a proposal from her and Sen. Bernie Moreno (R-Ohio) — which includes a two-year extension of the ACA tax credits and reforms aimed at winning over conservatives — as a jumping off point,” The Hill reported. “Multiple key negotiators indicated they were buoyed by the meeting and expect conversations to continue, with some even saying a framework of a deal could come about by the end of the week.”

The Hill noted, “The senators cautioned, however, that reaching a deal before they break for the holidays is likely not feasible, with January representing a more realistic target.”

Sports

1. Anderson introduced as new USM HC

(From Southern Miss Athletics)

Blake Anderson was officially introduced s the 24th head coach in Southern Miss history on Monday at an event on campus.

Anderson served as the Offensive Coordinator and Quarterbacks Coach this season under now departed Charles Huff, who was only at USM one regular season before heading to Memphis.

Anderson served as an assistant coach for the Golden Eagles from 2008-11 before successful seasons as a Division I head coach with stops at Arkansas State (2014-20) and Utah State (2021-23).

2. Wallace coming to SMCC

(From SMCC Athletics)

Former Ole Miss quarterback Bo Wallace is returning to Mississippi as the Co-Offensive Coordinator and Quarterbacks Coach at Southwest Mississippi Community College.

Wallace has been the OC at the University School of Jackson (TN) since 2023. Prior coaching stops include East Mississippi Community College, Pearl River Community College, Holmes Community College, Episcopal School of Dallas, and Giles County High School (TN).

He joins Head Coach Les George’s staff who came in last November.

Markets & Business

1. U.S. suspends tech trade deal with U.K.

U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer

CNBC reports that the U.S. “has halted a technology trade deal with the U.K., after officials in Washington became frustrated with the pace of progress, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.”

“Announced in September during President Donald Trump’s state visit to the U.K., the ‘technology prosperity deal’ is a sweeping agreement aimed at encouraging collaboration between the countries on tech like artificial intelligence, nuclear fusion, and quantum computing,” CNBC reported.

CNBC continued, “Talks were suspended by the U.S. last week, the FT reported, quoting unnamed British officials.”

2. Ford takes $19.5 billion hit in EV bust

The Wall Street Journal reports that Ford Motor said Monday “it expected to take about $19.5 billion in charges, mainly tied to its electric-vehicle business, a massive hit as the automaker retrenches in the face of sinking EV demand.”

“The sum is among the largest impairments taken by a company and marks the U.S. auto industry’s biggest reckoning to date that it can’t realize its electric-vehicle ambitions anytime soon,” WSJ reported. “Ford, which has lost $13 billion on its EV business since 2023, said it would bolster its lineup of gas-powered vehicles while shifting to hybrid and so-called extended-range electric vehicles that include onboard gasoline engines.”

WSJ added, “The goal is to pull back from loss-making assets and redeploy capital designated for EVs to models with higher profitability.”