Christmas magic on the Coast: Holiday wonder at Beau Rivage

There are certain places in Mississippi that instantly feel, well… magical. For me—and for so many families across the South—Beau Rivage is one of those rare spots that feels both nostalgic and new every single time you walk through the doors. Maybe it’s the glow of the lights bouncing across the marble floors, or the way the Gulf breeze rolls in with that faint hint of salt and wintery air the second you step out of the car, but something about it always feels like the start of a memory you haven’t made yet.

And during the holidays? Beau Rivage doesn’t just decorate for Christmas—it transforms. It blooms. It shimmers. It becomes its own little world on the Mississippi Sound. Now 26 years old, after celebrating its big 25th milestone last year, the resort somehow finds a fresh way to outdo itself year after year. It still feels familiar, but never predictable. Always enchanting.

Walking into the atrium this time of year almost feels like stepping through the wardrobe into Narnia. Color, scent, and sound all arrive at once—soft, warm, and festive. Larger-than-life nutcrackers keep a cheerful watch. Frosted trees stretch upward, wrapped in tiny white lights that flicker like fireflies in summertime. And layered in the air is this blend of pine, cinnamon, and something sweet—almost like someone cracked open a tin of homemade Christmas cookies just moments before you walked in.

And then your eyes drift up, because they can’t help it. Colossal ornaments—shiny, oversized, and unapologetically joyful—catch the light and send it scattering in soft bursts. High above, Santa’s sleigh and reindeer hover mid-flight, suspended in that way only Christmas magic allows.

And then, of course… the tree.

The 25-foot showstopper.

If you stand nearby (and you will), you’ll hear the quiet shuffle of families finding their places, the soft tug of a child pointing skyward, the whispered “hold still” from a parent adjusting a collar for the tenth time. More than once I’ve paused longer than I meant to, letting the glow settle into my shoulders and slow my thoughts. Beau Rivage understands something simple but important: holiday décor isn’t just décor. It’s a feeling.

December brings more than decorations—there’s a full season of entertainment. One of the highlights this year is A Christmas Story: The Musical, running December 12–27. If you grew up with Ralphie, the leg lamp, and the annual “You’ll shoot your eye out!” quote, you’ll grin before the show even starts. It pulls you right back into your own childhood living room.

The Christmas with Santa Brunch at BR Prime is another tradition families come back to year after year. The room smells like warm pastries, maple syrup, and good coffee, and you can hear the soft hum of holiday music mingling with the rustle of excited children waiting for Santa. It’s the kind of morning that becomes a story you retell—not because something big happened, but because everything about it felt simple and special.

All across the resort, garlands sparkle, wreaths glow, and festive touches fill every corner. And if you’re tackling your shopping list (or starting it—no judgment), the Holiday Open House is a delight. The promenade fills with trunk shows featuring spa sets, jewelry, cozy coastal-style clothing, and handmade local treasures that feel like they come with a story tucked inside.

A Mississippi Memory to Keep

After 26 years, Beau Rivage remains the crown jewel of the Mississippi Gulf Coast—but more importantly, it’s a gathering place. A place where grandparents steady tiny hands beneath twinkling lights, where couples slip away for a weekend of holiday magic, and where children look up with that wide-eyed wonder they’ll remember long after they’ve stopped believing in flying reindeer—and long after you’ve stopped being able to keep them still for a picture.

One of my favorite memories from the Beau happened a few years ago, right there in the atrium. My boys were still small enough to believe that Santa might truly be watching them, but old enough to argue over who got to stand where. We stopped in front of the big tree, and while I was busy doing the classic mom-move—straightening a shirt tail, pushing hair out of someone’s eyes, trying desperately to get three children to look in the same direction at the same time—I realized they weren’t paying attention to me at all.

They were staring up—absolutely still—at the lights reflecting off those massive ornaments overhead. For a moment, all three of them looked… little again. Soft-hearted, dazzled, and completely swept up in the magic of it all. Especially my middle child, who, by the way, is appropriately named Beau.

And right then, I remember thinking, If I could bottle this feeling, I would keep it forever.

That’s what Beau Rivage does—it pulls you gently out of the rushing and nudges you into noticing the good stuff. The quiet magic. The moments you don’t even realize you’re making until later.

So if you’re searching for a holiday tradition to begin—or holding tight to one you’ve loved for years—Beau Rivage offers a blend of whimsy, warmth, and unmistakable Mississippi sparkle that stays with you long after you’ve driven back up Highway 49 or crossed the bridge toward home. It’s not just a place to visit; it’s a place that folds itself into your family’s story.

Here’s to twinkling lights, full hearts, Gulf breezes that somehow feel like Christmas, and the kind of Mississippi memories we carry for a lifetime.