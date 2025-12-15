Magnolia Mornings: December 15, 2025

Important state and national stories, market and business news, sports and entertainment, delivered in quick-hit fashion to start your day informed.

In Mississippi

SOS presents $6.39 million in Tidelands funds to MDMR

(Photo from MS SOS on Facebook)

Last week, Mississippi Secretary of State Michael Watson presented the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources (MDMR) with a check for $6,390,400, representing the Tidelands Trust Funds amounts collected during Fiscal Year 2025 (for use during Fiscal Year 2026) and appropriated in Senate Bill 2037 during the 2025 Legislative Session.

Over the life of the program, the Secretary of State’s Office has transferred a total of $216,335,667 to the Mississippi Gulf Coast through the Tidelands Trust Funds.

The SOS Office said revenue for the Tidelands Trust Funds is generated by leases on lands owned by the state in trust for the people of Mississippi and assessments for onshore gaming operations. Generated funds are dispersed to MDMR for programs and projects geared toward conservation, preservation of Mississippi tidelands, and increased public access to the beautiful Mississippi Gulf Coast.

National News & Foreign Policy

1. Trump responds to weekend violence in Rhode Island, Australia and Syria

President Donald Trump, Friday, April 25, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

The Hill reports that that “President Trump responded to several incidents of violence that took place in the U.S. and around the world over the weekend and lamented the lives lost.”

“The instances are unrelated but spurred fears of violence both domestically and internationally. Trump addressed the shootings in Rhode Island, Australia and Syria while at a Christmas reception at the White House on Sunday,” The Hill reported.

The Hill noted, “At least 15 people were killed during a Hanukkah celebration on Bondi Beach in Sydney when two gunmen opened fire in what officials call an act of antisemitic terrorism… At least two students were killed and nine others were injured in a shooting at Brown University in Rhode Island on Saturday… Trump has vowed the U.S. will retaliate after a gunman affiliated with the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) group opened fire in an ambush that killed three U.S. citizens in Syria.”

2. Democrat donor says Biden will be lucky to have a bookmobile

President Joe Biden delivers an Oval Office address on Wednesday, July 24, 2024. (Photo from POTUS on X)

According to the New York Times, “Former President Joseph R. Biden Jr. has raised only a small fraction of the money needed to construct a presidential library, leaving uncertainty about when a library might be built and its viability as a stand-alone project, according to public filings and interviews with his donors.”

“In filings with the Internal Revenue Service, Mr. Biden’s library foundation revealed that it had not received any new donations in 2024, the final year of his presidency. The foundation was instead seeded entirely with $4 million left over from his 2021 inauguration,” NYT reported, adding, “Mr. Biden’s foundation told the I.R.S. this year that it expected to bring in just $11.3 million, total, by the end of 2027. That would be far below the pace set by other recent presidents, and far less than the $200 million that Mr. Biden’s aides say they want to raise eventually.”

NYT went on to report, “John Morgan, a longtime Democratic donor who was one of Mr. Biden’s top bundlers, said he would not give ‘a penny’ to the former president’s library, citing poor treatment from Mr. Biden’s staff. ‘The Biden staff, they ruined any type of good library for him,’ Mr. Morgan said. ‘He’ll be lucky to have a bookmobile.’”

Sports

1. Alabama pours it on Mississippi in High School All-Star game

(Photo from 228Sports on Facebook)

The Alabama high school All-Stars put up 40 on the Mississippi All-Stars at the annual Mississippi-Alabama All-Star game held on Saturday at The Rock on the campus of Southern Miss.

The final score was 40-10 in the 39th edition of the game.

Alabama’s win moved it streak to six consecutive wins in the series.

2. All eyes on Oxford as Ole Miss gets set to host CFB Playoff game

(From Ole Miss Athletics)

Ole Miss’ historic 2025 football season isn’t done yet, as the Rebels have earned their first-ever invite to the College Football Playoff.

No. 6 Ole Miss (11-1, 7-1 SEC) will play host to 11-seed Tulane at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Sat., Dec. 20 at 2:30 p.m. CT on both TNT and HBO Max.

The game is a rematch from earlier this fall when the Rebels triumphed over the Green Wave 45-10.

This will be the 75th meeting all-time between the two schools in a long-standing series that dates back to 1893. On the field, Ole Miss leads 46-28, including a dominant 14-2 mark in Oxford.

Markets & Business

1. Investors await latest economic data this week

CNBC reports that stock futures “rose Monday following a mixed week on Wall Street amid a big rotation out of tech and into parts of the market trading at lower valuations. Traders also braced for a slew of U.S. economic data reports ahead this week.”

“Economic data reports could set the tone for the market in the week ahead,” CNBC reported. “November nonfarm payrolls figures are set for release Tuesday, along with October retail sales figures. These reports were delayed due to the U.S. government shutdown that took place in the fall.”

CNBC added, “The November consumer price index is due out on Thursday.”

2. Arkansas first state to cut ties with PBS

As FoxBusiness reports, “Arkansas is set to become the first state to sever ties with PBS, after the commission that oversees public television in the state voted to end its contract with the broadcast company.”

“The eight-member Arkansas Educational Television Commission announced on Thursday that it plans to disaffiliate from PBS starting July 1,” FoxBusiness reported. “The commission, which is made up entirely by governor-appointed members, pointed to annual membership dues of about $2.5 million that it described as ‘simply not feasible.'”

FoxBusiness noted, “With the move to disaffiliate, PBS Arkansas will rebrand as Arkansas TV.”