Amick Farms announces $74.5 million expansion in Jones County

The poultry processer will create approximately 190 jobs over the next three years with the expansion.

The Mississippi Development Authority announced Monday that Amick Farms is expanding operations at its Laurel facility through a $74.5 million corporate investment.

The poultry processer will create approximately 190 jobs over the next three years with the expansion.

Governor Tate Reeves celebrated the news, saying that agriculture has been at the core of Mississippi’s economy for centuries.

“This $74 million investment and nearly 200 jobs in Laurel builds on that strong foundation and legacy,” Reeves said in a statement. “Mississippi has the natural resources, transportation network and pro-growth environment in place to help ensure our state keeps feeding America for generations to come.”

Founded in 1941 in Batesburg, South Carolina, Amick Farms purchased the Laurel production facility in 2021. MDA said the company’s expansion will increase its processing capacity from 800,000 to approximately 1.1 million head per week over the next three years.

The Mississippi Development Authority said the agency is providing assistance through the Mississippi Flexible Tax Incentive, or MFLEX, program, and is also providing assistance with infrastructure improvements.

The Economic Development Authority of Jones County is assisting with the project, as well.

“Amick Farms has been a great addition to Jones County. They have been a strong contender in our poultry industry since coming to Jones County in 2021. We are proud to know they want to continue to grow and invest in our community,” said Economic Development Authority of Jones County President Ross Tucker.