Skip to content
Home
>
Business
>
Amick Farms announces $74.5 million...

Amick Farms announces $74.5 million expansion in Jones County

By: Frank Corder - December 15, 2025

(Photo from Amick Farms website)

  • The poultry processer will create approximately 190 jobs over the next three years with the expansion.

The Mississippi Development Authority announced Monday that Amick Farms is expanding operations at its Laurel facility through a $74.5 million corporate investment.

The poultry processer will create approximately 190 jobs over the next three years with the expansion.

Governor Tate Reeves celebrated the news, saying that agriculture has been at the core of Mississippi’s economy for centuries.

“This $74 million investment and nearly 200 jobs in Laurel builds on that strong foundation and legacy,” Reeves said in a statement. “Mississippi has the natural resources, transportation network and pro-growth environment in place to help ensure our state keeps feeding America for generations to come.”

Founded in 1941 in Batesburg, South Carolina, Amick Farms purchased the Laurel production facility in 2021. MDA said the company’s expansion will increase its processing capacity from 800,000 to approximately 1.1 million head per week over the next three years.

The Mississippi Development Authority said the agency is providing assistance through the Mississippi Flexible Tax Incentive, or MFLEX, program, and is also providing assistance with infrastructure improvements.

The Economic Development Authority of Jones County is assisting with the project, as well.

“Amick Farms has been a great addition to Jones County. They have been a strong contender in our poultry industry since coming to Jones County in 2021. We are proud to know they want to continue to grow and invest in our community,” said Economic Development Authority of Jones County President Ross Tucker.

Share
About the Author(s)
author profile image

Frank Corder
Frank Corder is a native of Pascagoula. For nearly two decades, he has reported and offered analysis on government, public policy, business and matters of faith. Frank’s interviews, articles, and columns have been shared throughout Mississippi as well as in national publications. He is a frequent guest on radio and television, providing insight and commentary on the inner workings of the Magnolia State. Frank has served his community in both elected and appointed public office, hosted his own local radio and television programs, and managed private businesses all while being an engaged husband and father. Email Frank: frank@magnoliatribune.com
More Like This
More From This Author
News  |  Frank Corder  • 
December 12, 2025

Navy Secretary tells shipbuilders to “act like we’re at war.” What it means for Mississippi’s Ingalls shipyard is unclear
News  |  Frank Corder  • 
December 12, 2025

Damage Control: Thompson says he misspoke when referring to attack on National Guardsmen as an “unfortunate accident”
DC  |  Frank Corder  • 
December 11, 2025

Thompson calls murder, attack on national guardsmen in D.C. an “unfortunate accident”
Previous Story
News  |  Mark Sherman, Associated Press  • 
December 15, 2025

Supreme Court will hear appeal of Black death row inmate over racial bias in Mississippi jury makeup

Culture

Culture  |  Robert St. John  • 
December 15, 2025

The last strand of tinsel
Culture  |  Alistair Begg  • 
December 15, 2025

The law of love
Culture  |  Matt Friedeman  • 
December 14, 2025

Charles Wesley and Christmas