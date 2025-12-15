Skip to content
Adams County Supervisor, oilman Kevin Wilson seeks to unseat Bennie Thompson

By: Frank Corder - December 15, 2025

Kevin Wilson (Photo from Wilson's Facebook page)

  • Wilson is Mississippi’s largest independent oil and natural gas producer.

Oilman Kevin Wilson announced Friday that he has officially qualified to run for Congress in Mississippi’s 2nd District. His goal is to unseat incumbent Democrat Bennie Thompson “to bring a practical voice to Washington that puts people first.”

Wilson, the President of the Adams County Board of Supervisors, enters the Republican Primary race against Ron Eller. Eller was the GOP nominee who lost to Thompson two years ago by a vote of 62% to 38%.

Wilson is Mississippi’s largest independent oil and natural gas producer. He won his first political race in 2019 to the Adams County Board of Supervisors and then won re-election four years later.

Wilson said he is running because the 2nd District deserves a Congressman who will fight for safer communities, stronger paychecks, and a government that works for the people, not itself.

“From Jackson to the Delta and across the district, I’ll stand up for our families, our values, and our future,” Wilson said in announcing his run.

He said his campaign is focused on practical leadership, economic opportunity, and accountability, grounded in experience from both public service and private industry. 

“Mississippi’s 2nd District deserves a representative who understands how federal decisions affect communities and working families,” said Wilson. “I’ve spent my career creating jobs, producing energy here in Mississippi, and working at the local level to solve real problems. I’m running for Congress to bring a practical voice to Washington that puts people first.”

Wilson will begin meeting with voters across the district in the coming weeks to discuss priorities as he kicks off his campaign with a bus tour.

No campaign finance reports are on record with the Federal Election Commission thus far for Wilson. Eller, however, shows $44,000 cash on hand as of the third quarter reporting period. Wilson is expected to be able to raise significant campaign funds for his run.

Whichever candidate wins the GOP nomination, the incumbent Congressman Thompson will likely be waiting with a $1.7 million campaign war chest.

Thompson is being challenged in the Democratic Primary by Bennie Foster, with an additional entrant in the race expected this week.

The qualifying period for those running for a seat in the U.S. House or U.S. Senate in Mississippi began December 1 and ends December 26.

Party primary elections will be held March 10, 2026, and the General Election is slated for November 3, 2026.

About the Author(s)
author profile image

Frank Corder
Frank Corder is a native of Pascagoula. For nearly two decades, he has reported and offered analysis on government, public policy, business and matters of faith. Frank’s interviews, articles, and columns have been shared throughout Mississippi as well as in national publications. He is a frequent guest on radio and television, providing insight and commentary on the inner workings of the Magnolia State. Frank has served his community in both elected and appointed public office, hosted his own local radio and television programs, and managed private businesses all while being an engaged husband and father. Email Frank: frank@magnoliatribune.com
