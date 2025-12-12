Magnolia Mornings: December 12, 2025

Important state and national stories, market and business news, sports and entertainment, delivered in quick-hit fashion to start your day informed.

In Mississippi

1. Auditor points to waste on state boards and commissions

State Auditor Shad White (Photo from MS OSA Facebook)

Mississippi Office of the State Auditor Shad White said Thursday that many state boards and commissions are inefficient and have duplicative back-office functions. His comments come as White’s office released a new report titled “An Efficiency Analysis of Mississippi’s Small Boards and Commissions.”

“My team just completed a review of 19 small- and medium-sized state boards, and we found some operating well but most had room to improve,” White said. “We also found small boards and commissions often operate inefficient back-office functions which should be consolidated to save taxpayer money. Every time I see waste, I think about the teachers’ salaries, cops’ salaries, or tax cuts we could have if we cut the fat.”

Of the boards and commissions analyzed, 14 are responsible for licensing. White said when licensing boards don’t operate efficiently, Mississippians looking to work suffer the consequences.

2. Empower launches EPIC

Empower Mississippi announced Thursday the launch of the Empower Policy and Innovation Center (EPIC) — a new initiative designed to turn data into action by diving deep into the facts surrounding the problems Mississippi faces and developing innovative, research-driven policy solutions that improve the lives of Mississippians.

For more than a decade, Empower Mississippi said it has shaped opportunity-focused policy at the State Capitol. Now, through EPIC, the organization plans to build upon that success by significantly expanding its research and policy development capabilities.

“Empower has long been known for our advocacy work at the Capitol,” said Grant Callen, Founder & CEO of Empower Mississippi. “EPIC strengthens our ability to provide lawmakers, business leaders, and citizens the credible information they need to make informed decisions.”

Empower said EPIC will leverage state-specific data to identify pressing challenges and design effective solutions tailored to Mississippi’s unique strengths and needs. The center will focus on issues that directly impact Mississippians’ ability to live free, work meaningfully, and learn effectively, grounding policy recommendations in trustworthy data and sound analysis.

National News & Foreign Policy

1. House Democrats help kill Trump impeachment resolution

As The Hill reports, “The House on Thursday voted to table a resolution to impeach President Trump after Rep. Al Green (D-Texas) forced a vote on the matter, scuttling the snap impeachment push with the help of Democratic leaders voting ‘present’ rather than aiding Green with the effort.”

“A Republican motion to table the matter easily succeeded 237-140, with the help of 47 Democrats voting present and 23 voting in favor of tabling,” The Hill reported. “Green, who has been a leading advocate of impeaching Trump since his first term, used a privileged motion to force House action on the impeachment resolution he filed Wednesday.”

The Hill added, “His resolution has two impeachment articles. The first, ‘Abuse of Presidential Power by Calling for the Execution of Members of Congress,’ referenced Trump’s response to a video made by six Democrats telling members of the military they do not have to follow unlawful orders… The second impeachment article details ‘Abuse of Presidential Power to Intimidate Federal Judges in Violation of the Separation of Powers and Independence of the Judiciary,’ in reference to his posts calling judges who made rulings he did not like, such as calling one judge a ‘Radical Left Lunatic.’”

2. Trump signs executive order aimed at stopping state law to limit AI

President Donald Trump at the White House, Monday, Aug. 11, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

As reported by the New York Times, “President Trump signed an executive order on Thursday that aims to neuter state laws that limit the artificial intelligence industry, a win for tech companies that have lobbied against regulation of the booming technology.”

“The order grants broad authority to the attorney general to sue states and overturn laws that do not support the ‘United States’ global A.I. dominance,’ putting dozens of A.I. safety and consumer protection laws at risk,” NYT reported. “If states keep their laws in place, Mr. Trump directed federal regulators to withhold funds for broadband and other projects.”

NYT went on to report, “Mr. Trump, who has said it is important for America to dominate A.I., has criticized the state laws for generating a confusing patchwork of regulations. He said his order would create one federal regulatory framework that would override the state laws, and added that it was critical to keep the United States ahead of China in the technology.”

Sports

Ole Miss planning mixed-use development around the Vaught

Sports Business Journal reported Thursday that “Ole Miss issued an RFP on Wednesday seeking a development partner for a mixed-use development project that would create an entertainment district on 25 acres of land surrounding Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.”

“The RFP calls for a 100-key, 30-condo condotel, at least 35,000 square feet of retail and dining space, a half-acre plaza on the north side of the stadium, additional premium hospitality offerings inside the stadium, including 20 suites and at least 12,500 square feet of flexible hospitality space, and roughly 50,000 square feet of athletic department office space,” SBJ reported. “The university is pursuing a development partner (or team) to deliver the project through a public-private partnership model on a long-term ground lease. Ole Miss anticipates the selected developer to assume full responsibility for designing, building, financing, and maintaining the project once completed. The project could be delivered in a single phase or in multiple phases. The ground lease wouldn’t exceed 70 years and would likely be carved into a 45-year term, with two 10-year extension options and an additional 5-year option.”

As SBJ noted, “RFP responses are due Feb. 5, 2026 and the university intends to award April 23. Brailsford & Dunlavey is serving as Ole Miss’ development advisor.”

Markets & Business

1. Dow, S&P 500 closed Thursday at record highs

Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Thursday, April 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

CNBC reports that “futures tied to Dow Jones Industrial Average were higher Friday after strong gains in value areas of the market pushed both the 30-stock index and the S&P 500 to fresh records.”

“Investors on Thursday poured into cyclical stocks that are considered more sensitive to the economy, while taking profits in growth-oriented names tied to the artificial intelligence trade,” CNBC reported. “The move comes after the Federal Reserve on Wednesday cut interest rates for the third time this year.

CNBC continued, “The 30-stock Dow and S&P 500 closed at record levels in the previous session, while the Nasdaq Composite ended the day 0.3% lower as high-flying tech stocks such as Alphabet and Nvidia dropped. The Dow, which climbed 646 points, or 1.3%, was lifted by a 6% rise in Visa and solid gains in Nike and UnitedHealth Group.”

2. Eli Lilly announces new weight-loss drug

The Wall Street Journal reports that “Eli Lilly said its next generation weight-loss drug retatrutide helped people lose up to 28.7% of their body weight after more than a year of treatment, significantly more than what existing drugs can provide.”

“The positive outcome could help clear the path for a big-selling new product that allows Lilly to sustain its booming success in the weight-loss market, with high sales of its diabetes and weight-loss drugs Mounjaro and Zepbound,” WSJ reported. “Lilly shares rose 1.2% in premarket trading.”

WSJ noted, “Retatrutide is in the same general category as Novo Nordisk’s Ozempic and Wegovy and Lilly’s own Mounjaro and Zepbound. It works by mimicking three gut hormones, which helps regulate appetite and can increase a person’s energy expenditure.”