Holly Jolly Oxford: A little slice of Stars Hollow in the Magnolia State

Oxford does not ease into Christmas. It makes a complete entrance—coat on, lights up, carols playing, the whole deal.

There are a lot of places to enjoy the holidays in Mississippi, but Oxford has always been my place. I don’t mean that casually—I mean “load up the boys, grab a Sonic drink for the road, and head toward the Square with the kind of excitement usually reserved for Christmas morning.”

If you know me, you know I’m a lifelong Gilmore Girls fan, so when I say Oxford feels like Stars Hollow dressed up for December, I’m not exaggerating, and I am not the only one with this opinion either. I have walked that Square more times than I can count, and every single time I think it could double as a Mississippi Stars Hollow.

And let me just confess this right now: that little red telephone booth brings me an unreasonable amount of joy. I don’t know if it’s the color, the charm, or the way it practically glows under the Christmas lights, but it gets me every single time. Gilmore Girls fans will understand—every good small town needs its signature photo moment. Stars Hollow has the gazebo, and Oxford? Well… we’ve got the cutest red phone booth in the entire state of Mississippi.

Lighting of the Square: Where the Magic Always Starts

The courthouse lights up, children start pulling their parents toward Santa, and somewhere in the middle of it all, I’m usually tearing up for no reason other than this place just feels good.

Holiday Cheer Around Every Corner

Oxford has this way of wrapping sophistication in small-town friendliness. During the holidays, it’s even more apparent. Walk into Square Books, and you’ll find Christmas titles stacked under garland like they’ve been waiting just for you. Step inside one of the restaurants, and you’re met with cinnamon, something roasting that smells like childhood, and a holiday cocktail list that probably deserves its own parade.

Local boutiques go all-in on décor, which is dangerous for any of us who shop emotionally during the holidays. Mississippi-made gifts, handmade ornaments, cozy sweaters—it’s the kind of shopping that feels less like an errand and more like a treat.

Events That Fill December With Joy

Holly Jolly Oxford fills the entire month with events, and if you’re anything like me, you end up planning more than one trip because there’s just too much good stuff:

Santa on the Square — chaotic, adorable, and absolutely worth it.

Ice Skating–yes, please!

Holiday markets — where the makers, bakers, and artisans show off.

Parades and concerts — joyful noise in the very best way.

Carriage rides — truly peak Hallmark energy. If someone proposed during one, I wouldn’t even blink.

The thing is, no two visits feel the same. One night might be a family outing with the boys running ahead of us; the next, a quick solo stroll just so I can have my own merry moment during the holiday season.

The 6th Annual Holly Jolly Holidays runs from November 22, 2025-Janaury 4, 2026, don’t miss it! Visit here for more information.

Oxford Feels Like a Hug You Can Walk Through

There is just something about this town, especially in December. The lights feel warmer, the pace feels slower, and the whole Square seems to glow from the inside out. Oxford has mastered the art of making you feel like you belong, even if you drove in that evening and will drive back home after dinner.

Maybe it’s the holiday spirit. Maybe it’s the nostalgia. Maybe it’s that tiny part of all of us that wants to live in a town where people actually stop and savor the season.

Whatever it is, Oxford captures it beautifully.

Plan Your Visit

So if you’re searching for a holiday escape that feels cozy, festive, and wrapped in the kind of charm only Mississippi can produce, head to Oxford. Wander the Square. Drink the peppermint latte. Take the carriage ride. Snap the photo by the red phone booth—trust me, you’ll want it. Let yourself feel the magic.

Because during Holly Jolly Oxford, the town doesn’t just put on Christmas—it becomes the kind of place you wish every holiday season could be.