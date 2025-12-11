Existing, emerging threats to U.S. homeland to be discussed in House Homeland Security hearing

Mississippi Congressmen Michael Guest (R-MS 3) and Bennie Thompson (D-MS 2) serve on the House Homeland Security Committee.

The U.S. House Committee on Homeland Security is holding a hearing focused on worldwide threats to America’s homeland.

In scheduling the hearing, Chairman Andrew R. Garbarino (R-NY) said today’s challenges facing the U.S. demand clear focus and coordinated action across all levels of government.

“It is essential for the House Committee on Homeland Security to hear directly from senior officials in the Trump administration so we can ensure agencies have the necessary support to fulfill their duty to protect the American people and continue building on the administration’s successes in securing our borders,” Garbarino said. “I look forward to the critical insights our witnesses will provide as we work together to secure our homeland.”

Congressman Bennie Thompson (left) and Congressman Michael Guest (right)

In speaking with Magnolia Tribune on Wednesday, Guest said Thursday’s hearing will focus on existing and emerging threats to the U.S. homeland.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem is scheduled to testify, along with Joe Kent, Director of the National Counterterrorism Center, and Michael Glasheen, FBI Branch and Operations Director.

Congressman Guest said the Department of Homeland Security reports an 8,000 percent rise in death threats, doxing, cyber harassment, and assaults against federal law enforcement, both on duty and at home.

“The families of our agents are increasingly being targeted, which has created a climate of fear that undermines morale and readiness across these vital agencies,” Guest said.

In addition, border security and illegal immigration is top of mind for the Congressman.

Notably, Operation Swamp Sweep is currently underway in Mississippi and Louisiana, as federal authorities are working to arrest criminal illegal aliens in the coastal region with an eye to having them deported.

Congressman Guest said he intends to use the day’s hearing as an opportunity “to highlight the success we have achieved in securing the border and to draw attention to the growing threats facing law enforcement officers, ICE agents, and all those dedicated to keeping our communities and nation safe.”

“This hearing is an important step toward strengthening the safety of our nation and ensuring that our communities are safe places to live, worship, and raise a family,” Guest said.

You can watch the full hearing below.