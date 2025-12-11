A holiday celebration fit for a King

The blending of Cote Deonath’s powerhouse performance and the Temple’s historical ambiance will make The Ultimate Elvis Christmas in Meridian a must-see event for Elvis fans, music lovers, and holiday revelers.

On December 12, the historic Temple Theatre in downtown Meridian comes alive with the unmistakable voice, moves, and magic of Elvis Presley — brought to life by internationally acclaimed tribute artist Cote Deonath, who displays electrifying energy as one of the world’s top tribute performers.

The Ultimate Elvis Christmas one-night-only event is set against the backdrop of one of Mississippi’s most storied performance venues, The Temple Theater for the Performing Arts. It will be an evening of nostalgia, holiday classics, and rock-and-roll hits performed in the spirit and style of the King, celebrating music, memory, and Southern heritage.

About the Performer

Cote Deonath was two when he started singing Elvis’s songs, which were introduced to him by the grandmother who raised him. His childhood fascination evolved into a lifelong mission and an admiration that shaped his career, travels, and business ventures.

World-renowned tribute artist Deonath has won over 35 fan-favorite titles, taken top honors at competitions worldwide, and performed before thousands of fans. He competed seven consecutive years at Graceland’s Elvis Week, and each year placed in the Top 10, Top 5, and Top 3, three years in a row. In 2023, he achieved the crown jewel of the tribute world—being named Ultimate Elvis Tribute Champion by Graceland and Elvis Presley Enterprises—taking home the $20,000.00 cash prize and officially joining the elite ranks.

Deonath is also the founder of 49th Place Productions and ETA Festivals, producing 10 Elvis festivals and 35+ tribute concerts per year, making him the largest Elvis festival producer in the world. His dedicated work with Graceland and Elvis Presley Enterprises stresses his commitment to preserving and expanding Elvis’s legacy.

The Legendary Venue: The Temple Theatre

Located in the heart of Meridian, the Temple Theatre is a monument to Southern grandeur and artistic history. The Hamasa Shriners built The Temple as a large, multipurpose facility, which included both a grand ballroom for Shriner functions and a theater for the community. It opened in 1927-28. Once home to silent films and vaudeville acts under a Saenger Theatre chain lease, The Temple was designed by New Orleans architect Emile Weil in the Moorish Revival style, featuring an ornate horseshoe-arch entrance, a Byzantine motif interior, and terra-cotta decorations. It houses one of the two Robert Morton theatre organs still in their original Mississippi public building location. The Saenger Theatre in Hattiesburg is home to the other Robert Morton organ. Both organs were used to accompany silent films. At the time of completion, the Temple Theater was one of the largest stages in the country, second only to New York’s famed Roxy Theatre.

The Temple still has 16/35/70 mm projection capabilities, and owner Roger Smith is striving to resurrect the film era that he loved in his Texas youth. Still, he continues the Temple’s legacy as a vibrant cultural hub — hosting concerts, film screenings, and historic events throughout the year. Its restored organ, soaring balconies, and richly decorated interior make it not only a performing arts venue, but a living piece of Mississippi history. Except for the carpeting, main-floor seating, and some parquet flooring, The Temple retains its design authenticity, with tunnels and catacombs leading to an original Cold War fallout bunker.

Elvis Presley and Meridian

Elvis Presley’s connection with Meridian, Mississippi, runs deep. In 1953, a young and relatively unknown Elvis competed in the Jimmie Rodgers Festival, placing second or third in the talent contest. Just two years later, in 1955, he returned to the city as a rising star to headline the festival—performing at the American Legion Hall and captivating crowds during the Jimmie Rodgers Memorial Parade. His performance reportedly drew such enthusiasm that he was called back for multiple encores.

Now, decades later, Meridian once again honors the King of Rock and Roll. The blending of Cote Deonath’s powerhouse performance and the Temple’s historical ambiance will make The Ultimate Elvis Christmas a must-see event for Elvis fans, music lovers, and holiday revelers.

Ticket & Event Info

Event: The Ultimate Elvis Christmas

Performer: Cote Deonath, 2023 Ultimate Elvis Tribute Champion

Date: Thursday, December 12

Time: 7:30 – 9:30 pm

Venue: Temple Theatre, Meridian, MS

Website for Artist: Click here

Website for The Temple: Click here