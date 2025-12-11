$100 million metallurgical biocarbon manufacturer locating in Pike County

TerraForge Biocarbon Solutions will construct of a new manufacturing facility that will house two biocarbon processors to transform wood fiber through a combustion-free, low-emissions process into metallurgical-grade biocarbon.

Mississippi’s multi-million-dollar corporate investment wins just keep piling up.

The Mississippi Development Authority announced Thursday that TerraForge Biocarbon Solutions, a metallurgical biocarbon manufacturer, is locating operations in Magnolia.

The company is investing over $100 million in the Pike County project that is expected to create 36 jobs.

The company plans to construct of a new manufacturing facility that will house two biocarbon processors to transform wood fiber through a combustion-free, low-emissions process into metallurgical-grade biocarbon as a drop-in replacement for coal in iron, steel, silicon, ferro-alloys and other metals production.

Projection completion is scheduled for 2027.

Governor Tate Reeves said TerraForge Biocarbon Solutions’ decision to locate in Magnolia marks a major win for Pike County and Mississippi.

“The company’s substantial investment and creation of dozens of new jobs will have an immediate impact on the local economy, and the project’s benefits also will radiate throughout the region,” Reeves said in a statement. “I’m proud Mississippi continues to be a place where companies invest with confidence, and I thank the TerraForge team for helping us close out 2025 on an impressive note.”

According to MDA, TerraForge Biocarbon Solutions is a joint venture between Aymium, a biocarbon and biohydrogen product manufacturer, and Weyerhaeuser, the largest integrated forestry and wood products manufacturer in the United States. The company was formed to produce a metallurgical biocarbon product that can substitute for coal and coke in metallurgical processing.

Weyerhaeuser President and CEO Devin W. Stockfish said his company has a long history in Mississippi, and they are excited to expand their manufacturing operations through this new joint venture “drawing on a strong workforce and great local support, and building on our investment and positive impact in the state.”

Aymium CEO James Mennell shared Stockfish’s excitment, saying their partnership will “create and support dozens of jobs and reduce the environmental impact of producing materials the world needs.”

The companies said they will secure long-term biocarbon sales agreements and identify sites to construct multiple new production facilities across the Weyerhaeuser footprint over the next five years, leveraging Weyerhaeuser’s world-class timberland and manufacturing portfolio and Aymium’s proprietary technology and unparalleled track record of producing and supplying biocarbon products globally.

At full scale, the platform of operating facilities will have the potential to convert over 7 million tons of wood fiber — provided exclusively by Weyerhaeuser — to deliver 1.5 million tons of metallurgical-grade biocarbon annually as a drop-in replacement for coal in iron, steel, silicon, ferro-alloys and other metals production.

MDA said it is providing assistance through the Mississippi Flexible Tax Incentive, or MFLEX, program and is also assisting with infrastructure improvements. Pike County is assisting with the project, as well.

“Mississippi has proven time and again we are a top state for innovation. By locating in Magnolia, TerraForge Biocarbon Solutions is bringing innovative industrial manufacturing to Mississippi and helping modernize an industry that powers our economy,” MDA Executive Director Bill Cork. “The company’s production of metallurgical biocarbon is precisely the kind of forward-thinking industrial investment MDA is proud to support and welcome to our state.”