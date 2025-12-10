Judging the Madison Christmas Parade

Susan Marquez shares her experience of judging the annual parade, complete with the sights and sounds of the celebration.

When I got the call asking if I would be a “celebrity judge” for the Madison Christmas parade, I was both flattered and confused. Me? A celebrity? Hardly.

My mind slipped back to the days of my daughter marching with the Madison Central color guard. She was 16 years old. That was probably the last time I attended my hometown parade. She is now 42 years old. I believe I was long overdue for floats, marching bands, and Santa Claus.

The day of the parade was cold. I had to report to the judge’s reviewing stand (a folding table under a pop-up tent) at 8:45am, where I met the other judges: Jo Luby, retired events director for the City of Madison, and Pastor Matthew Canada of Pilgrim Rest Missionary Church. We were all bundled up in an effort to stay warm.

The judging committee, headed by Tona Becker, thoughtfully provided us with a hot chocolate bar complete with marshmallows, cinnamon sticks, and chocolate.

The parade opened with a spectacular motorcycle display. Over twenty motorcycles from area law enforcement agencies drove in figure eights and wowed the crowd with flashing blue lights. Right off the bat, I wanted to award them with the Spirit Award.

Next, several antique cars drove by with a member of the City of Madison Board of Aldermen riding in each one. The last was a vintage pickup truck carrying Mayor Mary Hawkins Butler.

For the next hour, floats and dancing groups and marching bands paraded by our reviewing stand. Every beauty queen in a 25-mile radius was dressed in a flowing pageant gown and tiara and perched atop a convertible. Each smiled and waved like they were on a tropical island instead of riding in the cloudy 42-degree weather.

The parade grand marshals were members of the Keep Madison the City Beautiful committee.

Some floats were quite impressive, showing creativity and a lot of hard work. Others were a bit more DIY but filled with spirited folks who waved to the crowds while shouting “Merry Christmas” and “Happy Holidays.” I had no idea there were so many dance schools in Madison County, or that the schools had so many students. Repeat Dance took a prize for the sheer number of people they had marching down the street in cute sequined Santa dresses.

It’s not a parade without marching bands, and Madison County delivered with bands from Madison Central, St. Joseph, Madison Avenue, and MRA.

Bringing up the rear was a float carrying Santa and Mrs. Claus. The kids on the curb in front of our judging stand reacted like Elvis had returned from the dead. They went berserk. To catch a coveted candy cane from Santa was enough to cause an emotional tidal wave.

After the last float passed, we rushed to the Madison Caboose, where a stage was set up to announce the winners.

Ridgecrest Baptist Church won first place in the float division, the MRA Drumline Cheer/Dance won for the dance division, the Madison Middle School 8th Grade Band won for the band division, and Repeat Dance won for the Most Christmas Spirit. A special judge’s recognition was given to the police motorcycles.

The crowd gathered at the caboose was encouraging. The grounds of the newly remodeled City Hall and Madison Square Center for the Arts looked like a set out of a Hallmark Christmas movie. There were carolers, and a giant Christmas tree that was lit by the mayor, who flipped an equally giant light switch. The winners held their trophies high, and the excitement of the crowd was electric.

Overall, the experience was a fun one for me. I took my assignment seriously, and I am proud of our collective decision on the winners.

Now that I have experience, I’m throwing it out there…I’m available to judge any parade, any time!