Harris coming to Jackson to promote her book

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks on reproductive freedom at Howard University on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)

Messages to the Mississippi Democratic Party asking if Harris would be participating in any campaign or fundraising events while she was in the Magnolia State were not immediately returned Wednesday morning.

Former Vice President Kamala Harris (D) is coming to Jackson to promote her book 107 DAYS.

Harris has been on a 17-city international book tour and has now added 18 new appearances.

The book debuted as an instant No. 1 New York Times Bestseller and has remained on the list for 10 consecutive weeks, with over 600,000 copies sold across formats to date.

Capital city Mayor John Horhn (D) said in a statement Jackson is honored to welcome the former Vice President.

“Her story of perseverance, and leadership continues to inspire people across the country,” said Mayor Horhn. “We look forward to hosting her at Thalia Mara Hall and sharing in the dialogue her visit will spark about the future of our democracy.”

Harris tells the story of her short-lived, unsuccessful 2024 presidential campaign after former President Joe Biden (D) decided not to seek re-election in the midst of the presidential primaries.

Promoters of Harris’ book tour said she will share “her powerful and timely message about what it will take to move forward, especially for those feeling disheartened and disconnected from the political process.”

Harris pulled in 38 percent of the vote in Mississippi in the 2024 election, while President Donald Trump (R) won 61 percent.

The event in Jackson is planned for January 14th at Thalia Mara Hall. Meet and Greet tickets are available and include a photo with Harris and a signed copy of the book.