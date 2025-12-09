The only faithful one

Your steadfast love, O Lord, extends to the heavens, your faithfulness to the clouds. – Psalm 36:5

If you do a little digging, you’ll find plenty of articles that ask the question, “Is anyone faithful anymore?” Usually, they refer to marriage, but the question is applicable to almost any sphere of life. When I talk to members of my congregation who work in business, for example, they often tell me of workers who appear to be very committed to the team and the mission at the beginning, but then, all of a sudden, they’re nowhere to be found. Loyalty to the company or the task at hand frequently dissipates very, very quickly.

It’s rare to find people known for steady devotion and consistency, who let their yes be yes and their no be no (Matthew 5:37). And when we do find someone who makes a promise and keeps it, even when it’s difficult, it’s quite striking.

The only perfect standard of faithfulness that we have—of total loyalty and of complete commitment to keeping a promise—is God. The psalmists continually reflect upon it. As high as you can see, Psalm 36 tells us, that is how far God’s faithfulness stretches. There are no ends to which He will not go to remain loyal to His people; there is nothing that will prevent Him keeping His word. Moses continually reminded the people of Israel of God’s faithfulness: “Know … that the LORD your God is God, the faithful God who keeps covenant” (Deuteronomy 7:9). James, too, describes God’s faithfulness by saying that in Him “there is no variation or shadow due to change” (James 1:17). God’s faithfulness is one aspect of the absolute perfection of His character. Given that every believer has staked their eternal future on Him keeping His word, this is very good news!

Other people, as well as the gods of your own creation, will inevitably let you down—be it through their flaws or their frailty. The only promise that can utterly be relied upon is that of the eternal, righteous God, who has revealed Himself in creation and who has confirmed His truthfulness in the person of His Son. He is 100-percent reliable all of the time, for all of eternity—including for all that you are facing today.