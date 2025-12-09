Skip to content
Home
>
Economy
>
Mississippi near top of U.S. in wage...

Mississippi near top of U.S. in wage growth

By: Frank Corder - December 9, 2025

Governor Tate Reeves, August 2025 (Photo from Governor Reeves on Facebook)

  • Mississippi’s average weekly wage grew 5 percent, the second highest rate in the nation. Governor Reeves said, “Surely does not fit the narrative being pushed by certain members of the liberal press!”

Mississippi is Number 2 in America for real wage growth.

That was the message shared by Governor Tate Reeves Monday afternoon via X, adding that the state is “seeing ‘rapid population inflows.’”

“Surely does not fit the narrative being pushed by certain members of the liberal press,” Reeves said.

From July 2024 to July 2025, wages grew 1.5 percentage points faster than inflation, reports USAFacts using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

“Nominal wages — the literal dollars earned regardless of cost of living — increased by 4.2% while inflation stood at 2.7%,” USAFacts noted. “When wage growth outpaces inflation, it indicates that workers are experiencing an increase in purchasing power from the previous year.”

According to the national data, between July 2024 and June 2025, the nominal average wage grew from $1,200 to $1,250 — $50 more a week, a growth rate of 4.2 percent. Accounting for inflation, the real wage growth was 2.5 percent or an additional $30 a week.

In Mississippi, the average weekly wage grew 5 percent. Idaho is the only state that showed a higher growth at 6.7 percent.

Magnolia State eastern neighbor Alabama came in at 2.3 percent and fellow southern states Georgia and Florida came in at 4.3 percent and 2.7 percent, respectively.

This wage growth means that workers are gaining in purchasing power, and in Mississippi, where the cost of living continues to be one of the lowest in the nation, that means real dollars in families’ wallets.

Governor Reeves went on to say, “It’s almost as if… Conservative policies work! Competent governance works! Mississippi has SERIOUS momentum!”

Notably, eight states showed negative real wage growth, including Mississippi’s northern neighbor of Tennessee.

Share
About the Author(s)
author profile image

Frank Corder
Frank Corder is a native of Pascagoula. For nearly two decades, he has reported and offered analysis on government, public policy, business and matters of faith. Frank’s interviews, articles, and columns have been shared throughout Mississippi as well as in national publications. He is a frequent guest on radio and television, providing insight and commentary on the inner workings of the Magnolia State. Frank has served his community in both elected and appointed public office, hosted his own local radio and television programs, and managed private businesses all while being an engaged husband and father. Email Frank: frank@magnoliatribune.com
More Like This
More From This Author
News  |  Frank Corder  • 
December 8, 2025

Sentencing handed down in Mississippi ballot harvesting case
DC  |  Frank Corder  • 
December 4, 2025

Wicker on Pentagon Signal-gate watchdog report: Secretary Hegseth acted within his authority
Healthcare  |  Frank Corder  • 
December 3, 2025

Narcan vending machine coming to Singing River Gulfport Hospital
Previous Story
News  |  Josh Boak, Associated Press ,  Marc Levy, Associated Press  • 
December 9, 2025

Trump says he’s fixing affordability problems. He’ll test out that message at a rally