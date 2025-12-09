Chamberlin confirmed by U.S. Senate to serve on federal court

All Republicans in the chamber voted in favor of state Supreme Court Justice Robert Chamberlin’s confirmation while all Democrats cast their votes in opposition.

Mississippi state Supreme Court Justice Robert Chamberlin has been confirmed by the U.S. Senate to serve on the United States District Court for the Northern District of Mississippi.

All Republicans in the chamber voted in favor of Chamberlin’s confirmation while all Democrats cast their votes in opposition, making the final tally 51 to 46.

Chamberlin was nominated to the federal post by President Donald Trump in August. His confirmation was delayed by U.S. Senator Thom Tillis (R) over political wrangling between the North Carolina senator and Mississippi’s senior U.S. Senator Roger Wicker (R).

Of Chamberlin, Trump wrote upon his nomination, “Throughout his time as Justice on the Mississippi Supreme Court, State Trial Court Judge, and State Senator, Robert has proven his dedication to the wonderful People of Mississippi, and our Country’s Heritage. He is TOUGH, SMART, and will fearlessly defend our Constitution, ensuring Liberty and Justice FOR ALL.”

Mississippi U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith said after the Tuesday vote that she was pleased the Senate has confirmed Justice Chamberlin to serve on the U.S. District Court.

“His record on the bench in Mississippi as well as his community service make him very qualified to serve on the federal judiciary, which is why President Trump nominated him,” Hyde-Smith said. “I congratulate him and wish him every success in continuing to serve the people of Mississippi.”

Chamberlin was elected in a runoff election in November 2016 to an open seat on the state Supreme Court.

Justice Chamberlin was nominated to the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Mississippi along with his colleague on the state Supreme Court, Justice James Maxwell.

On Tuesday, the Senate also approved a procedural motion to move forward with the nomination of Justice Maxwell. His Senate confirmation vote could occur this week as well.

Both Chamberlin and Maxwell received a straight partisan vote of 12 to 10 out of the Senate Judiciary Committee before their nominations were sent to the full Senate for consideration.