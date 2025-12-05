Memory, magic, and a mansion: Inside the Trees of Christmas at Merrehope

Built in 1859 on land gifted by one of Meridian’s early settlers, Merrehope had many lives, serving as a Civil War headquarters, a boarding house, and an apartment building.

Every holiday season, something magical unfolds in Meridian. Merrehope, the city’s stately antebellum mansion, transforms itself into a storyland of twinkling lights and exquisite, sometimes quirky, decorations. Now in its 57th year, the “Trees of Christmas” is a living tradition and a celebration of community spirit.

“You don’t just see the trees,” says Donna Owen, Chairman of the Trees of Christmas. “You walk into their stories.”

Built in 1859 on land gifted by one of Meridian’s early settlers, Richard McLemore, Merrehope had many lives, serving as a Civil War headquarters, a boarding house, and an apartment building that fell into disrepair. In 1968, some determined women saved it from demolition and formed the Meridian Restorations Foundation. They renamed the house, “Merrehope,” blending “Meridian,” “restoration,” and “hope.”

The following year, “Trees of Christmas” was born as a fundraiser and tribute to the home’s rebirth. It was an ambitious beginning, with the first event featuring trees adorned with superbly handcrafted ornaments representing Austria, Denmark, England, Holland, and America.

Today, the event is a six-week regional tradition that attracts thousands from across Mississippi and more than 35 states and displays over 75 trees and exhibits, according to Owen. The annual theme is the heart of the tradition, chosen by the Trees of Christmas Chairmen and approved by the board. Theme ideas come year-round from decorators, volunteers, and even visitors.

(Photo courtesy of Merrehope)

“In making the choice, we consider factors such as marketability, how well the concept lends itself to creative decorating, its relevance to the moment, and whether it pairs well with Trees of Christmas at Merrehope.” Once the theme is approved, it’s shared with that year’s decorators, who then begin imagining how they’ll bring their unique interpretation to life. “That anticipation is part of the magic each year—seeing how a single theme inspires a remarkable variety of trees and displays throughout Merrehope.”

Each tree, room, and corner blossoms with its own interpretation of the year’s motif. Owen stresses that the high standards for decorating encourage creative diversity, ensuring there is something for every visitor. Still, the only critical requirement is a love for Merrehope and Christmas.

“Some displays come from a single person. Others are created by sisters, best friends, or school groups,” says Owen, adding that decorators come from all over Mississippi, and even as far as Tennessee, Alabama, and Kentucky. Naval Air Station Meridian service members help install the trees and return weeks later to take them down.

The highlight of the tour is one exceptionally special tree, located at the base of Merrehope’s grand staircase. Considered Merrehope’s signature piece, it remains in place year-round.

“In the 1970s, select members of the Time & Tide Club— one of the original Federation of Women’s Clubs involved in saving Merrehope and founding the event—handcrafted its oversized, shimmering ornaments,” Owen explained. “Each piece is covered in satin braids, lace, and cherished bits of their own jewelry, with strands of pearls draped gracefully across the tree as a finishing touch. It’s a glowing tribute to the generations of volunteers who have shaped the rich history of Trees of Christmas.”

However, every room tells its story, so the process begins with understanding the space. Some decorators may already be familiar with the room. In contrast, others visit in person or request photos to study the room’s architecture, lighting, furnishings, wallpaper, and character. For instance, the Double Parlor allows for grandeur. Upstairs, the Bride’s Room offers romantic charm. The original cottage’s kitchen and bedroom inspire rustic, intimate designs. The exterior’s holiday treatment features its own personality.

(Photo courtesy of Merrehope)

“The house itself guides our choices,” Owen says. “We want every tree to feel like it belongs here.”

Trees of Christmas is Merrehope’s largest fundraiser, with proceeds supporting preservation efforts, maintenance, and programming. Funds come from admission, evening rentals, photos with Santa, and sales from the on-site Eugenia Gift Shop.

“Our goal is to create an experience so warm and so memorable that guests return year after year—and share their Merrehope story with others.”

Many do. Some arrive by Amtrak. Some will detour off the interstate. Others plan their December around it.

Owen reminisces about one unforgettable year, when Merrehope hosted three marriage proposals during the season. One couple came from Florida; another had met years earlier while decorating a tree in the Bride’s Room. All three proposals earned a joyful “yes.”

“Love was in the air,” Owen laughs.

This year, Merrehope debuts a special exhibit: “Trees of Christmas Through the Years: 1969–2024,” curated by Owen from archived boxes of decorations and clippings. “Some ornaments hadn’t been seen since the 1970s,” she recalls. “They carry stories of vision, dedication, and creativity.”

The event is open seven days a week, making staffing a significant undertaking. “Our volunteer family includes longtime veterans and first-timers, men and women, young people and retirees,” Owen proudly states. “Some devote many hours throughout the season, while others sign up for a shift or two. We’re grateful for each of them—and always eager to welcome new volunteers to join in the fun. It truly is a festive and fulfilling experience.”

In the coming decades, Owen hopes that “we grow—not just in size, but in storytelling. That we keep honoring this home, celebrating art, and bringing people together.”

Merrehope is open daily, staffed by hostesses, volunteers, and board members. Join the memory and magic where every festive tree is a piece of history, lighting up the world and still very much alive.