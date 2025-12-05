Magnolia Mornings: December 5, 2025

Important state and national stories, market and business news, sports and entertainment, delivered in quick-hit fashion to start your day informed.

In Mississippi

1. Escaped monkey finds home in New Jersey

(Photo from Popcorn Park Animal Refuge on Facebook)

WLBT reports the only monkey that survived after escaping from a crash site in Jasper County has found a new home at an animal refuge in New Jersey.

“The rhesus macaque, now named Forrest, is living at Popcorn Park Animal Refuge after spending a week in the wild following the transport vehicle crash. Two other monkeys that escaped were not captured alive,” WLBT reported.

WLBT noted, “Scott said a colleague was called to Mississippi to help recover the monkeys. By the time Forrest was caught, officials determined he would not be eligible to return to the research facility.”

2. Human remains found in wooded area near Starkville

(From Google maps)

WTVA reports that an investigation is underway following the discovery of human remains near Starkville.

“Details are limited at the moment,” WTVA reported. “The discovery happened in a wooded area off Stuart Road, the Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Office and Starkville Police Department announced on Thursday evening.”

WTVA said, “The remains await identification, and there’s no danger to the public, law enforcement announced.”

National News & Foreign Policy

1. SCOTUS restores new Texas congressional map

FILE- Light illuminates part of the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Nov. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

As The Hill reports, “President Trump scored a major win in the national redistricting battle on Thursday, as the Supreme Court restored a new congressional map that Texas lawmakers passed earlier this year that aims to give the GOP up to five additional seats in next year’s midterm elections.”

“The majority ruled that a lower court likely erred when it threw out the map as a racial gerrymander and ‘improperly inserted itself into an active primary campaign, causing much confusion and upsetting the delicate federal-state balance in elections,'” The Hill reported. “Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) had appealed the lower court ruling, and a decision from the court had been expected any day as Texas’s filing period for candidates ends on Monday.”

The Hill continued, “The decision, made over the dissent of the court’s three liberal justices, likely won’t be the court’s final word on the map but effectively allows Texas to use it for the upcoming midterm cycle while the appeals process plays out.”

2. Suspected Jan. 6, 2021, pipe bomber arrested

According to the New York Times, “Federal agents have arrested a man they suspect of placing two pipe bombs near the Capitol on the eve of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack, a break in a mystery that fueled conspiracy theories for years.”

“Brian Cole Jr., 30, was taken into custody at the home he shared with his parents in Woodbridge, Va,” NYT reported. “The authorities have yet to describe a motive for planting bombs outside the Republican and Democratic national headquarters on the eve of the congressional certification of Joseph R. Biden Jr.’s victory in the 2020 presidential election.”

NYT went on to report, “Investigators have not yet addressed questions about the suspect’s motive, including why he targeted both major political parties. Mr. Cole is speaking with federal agents, who hope to learn more about his thinking, according to people familiar with the matter.”

Sports

Calhoun City win 1A state championship, Brookhaven wins 5A title

(Photo from MHSAA)

The Mississippi High School Activities Association’s state football championships got underway in Starkville on the campus of Mississippi State on Thursday.

The first two divisions to play were 1A and 5A.

Calhoun City defeated Simmons 14-8 to take home the 1A state championship while Brookhaven took down previous 5A state champion West Point 31-19.

Friday’s games feature Columbia Vs. Kosciusko in 4A and Hattiesburg Vs. Warren Central in 6A.

Saturday has a full slate as well, with Raleigh Vs. Noxubee County in 3A, Heidelberg Vs. East Webster in 2A, and Gulfport Vs. Tupelo in 7A.

Markets & Business

1. Futures up ahead of inflation report

CNBC reports that stock futures “nudged up on Friday as traders awaited inflation data that could further inform the Federal Reserve’s upcoming interest rate decision.”

“Traders are keeping a close eye on a variety of economic data points, as the November payrolls report is scheduled to come out after the Fed’s Dec. 10 meeting,” CNBC reported. “The market will be able to sort through a fresh slate of economic releases on Friday.”

CNBC noted, “The Commerce Department will release delayed September data on consumer spending and income as well as the personal consumption expenditures price index, the Fed’s primary inflation gauge. The PCE release was delayed due to the record-setting U.S. government shutdown and will give the Fed its final inflation view before Wednesday’s interest rate vote.”

2. Netflix to buy Warner Bros.

The Wall Street Journal reports that “Netflix has agreed to buy Warner Bros. in a $72 billion deal after the entertainment company splits its studios and HBO Max streaming business from its cable networks, a deal that would reshape the entertainment and media industry.”

“The cash-and-stock deal was announced Friday after the two sides entered into exclusive negotiations following the latest round of bids for the media company known for Superman and the Harry Potter movies and hit TV shows such as ‘Friends,'” WSJ reported, adding, “Netflix’s deal for Warner is expected to face scrutiny in Washington, D.C. Several lawmakers and some law-enforcement officials have already raised concerns about a Netflix tie-up with HBO Max having too much power in the streaming marketplace.”

WSJ reported, “Warner Discovery and Netflix said they expect the deal to close in 12 to 18 months.”