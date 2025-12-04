Wassail Fest in Columbus offers a rare draw for holiday travelers

Shops, boutiques, and restaurants stay open late to welcome guests with complimentary cups of their signature wassail.

Here we come a-wassailing

Among the leaves so green;

Here we come a-wand’ring

So fair to be seen.

Love and joy come to you,

And to you, your wassail too;

And God bless you and send you a Happy New Year

And God send you a Happy New Year.

(Traditional English Christmas Carol)

According to Reader’s Digest, “bands of beggars and orphans used to dance their way through the snowy streets of England, offering to sing good cheer and to tell good fortune if the householder would give them a drink from his wassail bowl or a penny or a pork pie or, let them stand for a few minutes beside the warmth of his hearth. The wassail bowl itself was a hearty combination of hot ale or beer, apples, spices, and mead, just alcoholic enough to warm the tingling toes and fingers of the singers.”

Wassail is a traditional hot holiday drink made from spiced cider or fruit juices, historically shared as a way to offer good wishes during winter celebrations. The word comes from the Old English phrase “waes hael,” meaning “be well.”

The holiday libation has been around for centuries, but it’s finally catching on here in the deep South. A riff on hot apple cider, most wassail recipes include alcoholic beverages to give it an extra “kick.” The preferred ingredient is mead, an ancient fermented drink made of honey, water, and yeast. (Read about Queen’s Reward, Mississippi’s first and only meadery, located in Tupelo.) Some recipes call for ale (beer), sherry, brandy, or even rum or whiskey. But the alcohol isn’t necessary for the beverage to be a true wassail. It’s the fruit juices and mulled spices that make all the difference.

(Photo by Columbus-Lowndes Convention & Visitors Bureau)

Its history dates back more than 1,000 years to English and Norse traditions, where the drink was used in communal toasts and in the practice of “wassailing,” a custom that included singing, visiting neighbors, and offering blessings for good health and good harvests.

As the only wassail-tasting festival in Mississippi, Wassail Fest in Columbus offers a rare draw for holiday travelers. The quest for the “Wassail Meister” title turns warm holiday cider into a one-of-a-kind experience that sets Columbus apart during the Christmas season.

Wassail Fest is traditionally held on the first Friday in December, transforming downtown Columbus into a festive holiday destination. Shops, boutiques, and restaurants stay open late to welcome guests with complimentary cups of their signature wassail.

Each recipe is unique, giving attendees the chance to taste a variety of flavors while exploring local businesses and enjoying the holiday shopping experience.

“Wassail Fest has become one of Columbus’ most popular holiday traditions,” said Barbara Bigelow, director of Columbus Main Street. “We look forward not only to the friendly competition among our participating merchants, but to providing an evening of enjoyment and memory-making opportunities for our downtown visitors.”

(Photo by Columbus-Lowndes Convention & Visitors Bureau)

The competition has become a centerpiece of the event, drawing large crowds eager to help select the new Wassail Meister.

“The Wassail Meister competition brings a fun spirit of creativity and friendly rivalry to downtown,” said Frances Glenn, tourism director of the Columbus-Lowndes Convention & Visitors Bureau. “It encourages visitors to explore every participating business and experience the warmth and hospitality that make Columbus special.”

In addition to the competition, guests experience festive decorations, entertainment, promotions, and extended shopping hours throughout the evening. If you can’t make it to Columbus for the event tomorrow evening, add it to your Mississippi Christmas bingo card for next year. The event is free and family friendly.

For more information about Wassail Fest or other holiday events in Columbus, contact Visit Columbus at 662-329-1191.

Traditional Mulled Cider Wassail Recipe

Ingredients:

8 cups apple cider

2 cups orange juice

1–2 tablespoons honey (optional)

4 cinnamon sticks

8–10 whole cloves

1 whole orange, sliced

1 whole apple, sliced

¼ teaspoon nutmeg

Optional: 1 cup mead or spiced rum

Instructions: