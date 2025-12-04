Mississippi federal delegation unites in effort to protect state’s agriculture, forestry exports from EU regulations

The new regulations are expected to negatively impact producers by installing barriers to the state’s exports.

Mississippi’s federal delegation united Thursday in hopes of protecting the state’s forestry and agricultural industry, which could be impacted by deforestation regulations soon to be enforced by the European Union.

Enforcement of these regulations is expected to go into effect next year and Mississippi officials say it could negatively impact the state’s multibillion dollar industry if concessions are not made.

In a letter led by U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R) that was sent to U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, all members of the state’s delegation outline that in Mississippi, forestry has a nearly $20 billion impact on the state’s economy, supporting 130,000 landowners and 84,000 jobs.

“As currently designed, the EUDR is a non-tariff trade barrier that introduces substantial uncertainty for landowners, manufacturers, and exporters in our state, and risks further depressing already strained log and wood-product markets, harming rural communities that depend on healthy, functioning timber economies,” the officials write.

The EU regulations were approved in 2023 in an effort to curb deforestation that can occur when harvesting agricultural goods and are expected to be enforced by December 30, 2026.

In addition to focusing on wood products, the rule also focuses on products derived from cattle. Mississippi exports a number of products to the E.U. including wood, wood pellets, soybeans and sweet potatoes, the delegation reminded Greer.

Joining Hyde-Smith in the letter were U.S. Senator Roger Wicker (R) and Congressmen Bennie Thompson (D), Mike Ezell (R), Trent Kelly (R) and Michael Guest (R).

The letter describes to Greer how enforcement of the EU Regulation of Deforestation-free products will install barriers in the exportation of Mississippi’s forestry products.

In spite of this nation’s deforestation risk being designated a “low-risk,” the E.U.’s regulations concerning verification and data do not work with forestry production systems within the United States.

Additionally, the delegation states in the letter that the rights of private landowners will be infringed due to contingencies in the regulation that imports be from lands with “declared future management.”

“Regardless of risk level, exporters must still provide geolocation data and verifiable information showing that the product is deforestation-free. The system required to comply with this regulation does not fit the complex supply chain used by our domestic timber industry, and it will create significant administrative and cost burdens for businesses and landowners,” the delegation stated.

To protect the rights of private landowners in the United States, the delegation is requesting that Greer and the EU work together to recognize the responsible forest management practices in the United States and Mississippi forestry sectors. The delegation also urges them to support simplified EUDR compliance requirements for the United States as a low-risk country for deforestation and address how the current EUDR regulation infringes on American private property rights.