Narcan vending machine coming to Singing River Gulfport Hospital

By: Frank Corder - December 3, 2025

  • The new vending machine will be available 24/7 and is provided at no cost to those using it.

Singing River Health System announced Wednesday that the system is installing a Narcan vending machine at Singing River Gulfport Hospital to provide free, 24/7 access to overdose reversal medication.

The health system believes this will help empower families, friends, and bystanders to act quickly during critical moments when every second counts.

“Building a healthier community means breaking down barriers to critical resources,” said Heather Porter, administrator of Singing River Gulfport Hospital, in a statement. “By hosting this Naloxone access point, we’re helping ensure that life-saving medication is available the moment it’s needed because no family should lose someone when help could have been within reach.”

Implementation of such machines is a growing trend across the U.S.

According to Singing River, the vending machine dispenses Padagis Naloxone, which attaches to opioid receptors in the brain and reverses or blocks the effects of opioids. Along with the medication, educational materials are included to help individuals recognize the signs of overdose and respond effectively.

The new vending machine will be available 24/7 and is provided at no cost to those using it. A toll-free number is also provided on each box that links to a dedicated mental health professional in Mississippi that can provide support and guidance during a crisis. 

Singing River is putting the Narcan vending machine in through a partnership with the Reach Impact Institute, Fund Recovery, Mississippi Public Health Institute, and New Vision. The new Gulfport location builds on Reach Impact Institute’s regional network, which includes machines in Jackson and Nashville, among others.

Frank Corder
Frank Corder
