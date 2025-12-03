Five months into fiscal year, Mississippi revenues exceed estimates by $90 million

November’s state revenue collections came in $20 million above legislative estimates.

Mississippi revenue collections continue to outpace legislative estimates, with November’s collections coming in $20.2 million, or 3.83 percent above the revised revenue estimate.

The Legislative Budget Office (LBO) reported Wednesday that the November collection numbers have pushed the state’s fiscal year-to-date revenue collections to $90.1 million, or 2.98 percent above the revised revenue estimate five months into the current fiscal year.

Last month, the Joint Legislative Budget Committee unanimously revised the Fiscal Year 2026 total state revenue collection downward by $75 million, or about 1 percent, from $7.627 million to $7.552 million with limited discussion.

LBO noted that the fiscal year-to-date total revenue collections through November 2025 are $97 million, or 3.22 percent above the prior year’s collections for the same period.

General Fund collections were $17.9 million, 3.39 percent above the prior year’s actual collections for the same month, while sales tax collections for that same period were down $4.0 million.

Individual income tax collections for the month of November were above the prior year by $19.4 million, even with the continued phase out of the state income tax.

LBO reported that corporate income tax collections for the month of November were the same as the prior year.