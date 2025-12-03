Skip to content
Home
>
News
>
Five months into fiscal year,...

Five months into fiscal year, Mississippi revenues exceed estimates by $90 million

By: Frank Corder - December 3, 2025

  • November’s state revenue collections came in $20 million above legislative estimates.

Mississippi revenue collections continue to outpace legislative estimates, with November’s collections coming in $20.2 million, or 3.83 percent above the revised revenue estimate.

The Legislative Budget Office (LBO) reported Wednesday that the November collection numbers have pushed the state’s fiscal year-to-date revenue collections to $90.1 million, or 2.98 percent above the revised revenue estimate five months into the current fiscal year.

Last month, the Joint Legislative Budget Committee unanimously revised the Fiscal Year 2026 total state revenue collection downward by $75 million, or about 1 percent, from $7.627 million to $7.552 million with limited discussion.

READ MORE: Joint Legislative Budget Committee lowers current fiscal year revenue estimate

(Image from the Legislative Budget Office)

LBO noted that the fiscal year-to-date total revenue collections through November 2025 are $97 million, or 3.22 percent above the prior year’s collections for the same period.

General Fund collections were $17.9 million, 3.39 percent above the prior year’s actual collections for the same month, while sales tax collections for that same period were down $4.0 million.

Individual income tax collections for the month of November were above the prior year by $19.4 million, even with the continued phase out of the state income tax.

LBO reported that corporate income tax collections for the month of November were the same as the prior year.

Share
About the Author(s)
author profile image

Frank Corder
Frank Corder is a native of Pascagoula. For nearly two decades, he has reported and offered analysis on government, public policy, business and matters of faith. Frank’s interviews, articles, and columns have been shared throughout Mississippi as well as in national publications. He is a frequent guest on radio and television, providing insight and commentary on the inner workings of the Magnolia State. Frank has served his community in both elected and appointed public office, hosted his own local radio and television programs, and managed private businesses all while being an engaged husband and father. Email Frank: frank@magnoliatribune.com
More Like This
More From This Author
News  |  Frank Corder  • 
December 1, 2025

Wicker vows vigorous oversight of Caribbean military strikes against alleged drug traffickers
News  |  Daniel Tyson ,  Frank Corder  • 
November 25, 2025

Colom champions tax increase “for Mississippians to continue to have health insurance”
News  |  Frank Corder  • 
November 24, 2025

Two state Senate special runoff elections to be decided December 2
Previous Story
Healthcare  |  Daniel Tyson  • 
December 3, 2025

Mississippi anesthesiologist says safety, not speed is important in delivering anesthesia services