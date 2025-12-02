Southern Lights: A new Christmas tradition at Trustmark Park

The switch is flipped each day at 5:00 pm, and thousands of lights will glow each night until 10:00 pm through the first of January.

Mississippi’s weather in December is a wildcard. It can be spring-like and mild, or brutally cold. And those who live here know it can change on a dime. But over at Trustmark Park in Pearl, winter has been reimagined with the Southern Lights event that has transformed the ballpark into a full-scale holiday wonderland.

Imagine the wildest ideas ever, and you’ll find them at Southern Lights. From glowing lands, lighted tunnels, and more.

(Photos from Southern Lights website)

Inside you’ll find a real ice skating rink and a massive light show on the field. A full loop walk through millions of twinkling lights reveals something magical tucked into each twist and turn. Under the Sea. Gingerbread Land. The South Pole. Ornament Land. Santa Land. Candy Cane Forest. The Twelve Days of Christmas path, and a glowing Trail of Gifts.

Relax by the Surfside VIP Firepits, or shared firepits for roasting marshmallows. Hot chocolate, treats, and other concessions will be available at the Farm Bureau Grill. Get your cameras ready because there are plenty of selfie stations for Instagram-worthy photos.

Choirs and carolers will perform throughout the holidays in a special performance area.

And what’s Christmas without Christmas shopping? The team store will be filled with holiday merch.

(Photos from Southern Lights website)

Don’t miss a ride on the College and Career Savings holiday train. Chances are good you’ll see some familiar faces while you’re there.

It’s more than a festival. It’s a new holiday tradition. This will no doubt be one of the most talked-about events of the season. Gather your friends together and make a night of it. And don’t forget the coworker who plays Christmas music starting in October. They’ll talk about it at the water cooler for days afterwards!

The switch is flipped each day at 5:00 pm, and thousands of lights will glow each night until 10:00 pm through the first of January. Buy your tickets for Southern Lights online today.