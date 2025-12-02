Skip to content
Home
>
Culture
>
Southern Lights: A new Christmas...

Southern Lights: A new Christmas tradition at Trustmark Park

By: Susan Marquez - December 2, 2025

(Photos from Southern Lights website)

  • The switch is flipped each day at 5:00 pm, and thousands of lights will glow each night until 10:00 pm through the first of January.

Mississippi’s weather in December is a wildcard. It can be spring-like and mild, or brutally cold. And those who live here know it can change on a dime. But over at Trustmark Park in Pearl, winter has been reimagined with the Southern Lights event that has transformed the ballpark into a full-scale holiday wonderland. 

Imagine the wildest ideas ever, and you’ll find them at Southern Lights. From glowing lands, lighted tunnels, and more. 

(Photos from Southern Lights website)

Inside you’ll find a real ice skating rink and a massive light show on the field. A full loop walk through millions of twinkling lights reveals something magical tucked into each twist and turn. Under the Sea. Gingerbread Land. The South Pole. Ornament Land. Santa Land. Candy Cane Forest. The Twelve Days of Christmas path, and a glowing Trail of Gifts. 

Relax by the Surfside VIP Firepits, or shared firepits for roasting marshmallows. Hot chocolate, treats, and other concessions will be available at the Farm Bureau Grill. Get your cameras ready because there are plenty of selfie stations for Instagram-worthy photos. 

Choirs and carolers will perform throughout the holidays in a special performance area. 

And what’s Christmas without Christmas shopping? The team store will be filled with holiday merch. 

(Photos from Southern Lights website)

Don’t miss a ride on the College and Career Savings holiday train. Chances are good you’ll see some familiar faces while you’re there. 

It’s more than a festival. It’s a new holiday tradition. This will no doubt be one of the most talked-about events of the season. Gather your friends together and make a night of it. And don’t forget the coworker who plays Christmas music starting in October. They’ll talk about it at the water cooler for days afterwards! 

The switch is flipped each day at 5:00 pm, and thousands of lights will glow each night until 10:00 pm through the first of January. Buy your tickets for Southern Lights online today.

Share
About the Author(s)
author profile image

Susan Marquez
Susan Marquez serves as Magnolia Tribune's Culture Editor. Since 2001, Susan Marquez has been writing about people, places, spaces, events, music, businesses, food, and travel. The things that make life interesting. A prolific writer, Susan has written over 3,000 pieces for a wide variety of publications.
More Like This
More From This Author
Food & Drink  |  Susan Marquez  • 
November 21, 2025

It’s not Thanksgiving for Chef Austin Sumrall without his Oyster Hand Pie
Culture  |  Susan Marquez  • 
November 20, 2025

Pressed linens, gleaming China, sparkling crystal: Meridian Thanksgiving memories
Culture  |  Susan Marquez  • 
November 11, 2025

Discover Mississippi: Country’s only cactus plantation found in Edwards
Previous Story
Culture  |  Meredith Biesinger  • 
December 2, 2025

Thirty-seven years of magic at Lewis Lights