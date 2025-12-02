Chambliss wins 2025 Conerly Trophy, named top college football player in Mississippi

The Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame & Museum also presented the Hull Trophy, SWAC Impact Award, and the Division II/III Excellence Award.

Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss was named the best college football player in Mississippi this season on Tuesday, earning him the 2025 C Spire Conerly Trophy presented by the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame & Museum.

Now in its 30th year, the award is named in honor of Charlie Conerly, the legendary Ole Miss quarterback who went on to star for the New York Giants. The Conerly Trophy has become a defining symbol of excellence, toughness, and leadership in Mississippi football.

Each four-year college and university in Mississippi nominates one player for consideration for the Conerly Trophy every year. This year’s nominations included:

Alcorn State University – Jacorian Sewell (RB, Natchez, MS, Graduate Student)

Belhaven University – Wyatt Beck (LB, Baton Rouge, LA, Senior)

Delta State University – William Carter IV (LB, Birmingham, AL, Senior)

Jackson State University – JaCobian Morgan (QB, Canton, MS, Graduate Student)

Millsaps College – Grant Bizjack (QB, Trophy Club, TX, Freshman)

Mississippi State University – Brenen Thompson (WR, Spearman, TX, Senior)

Mississippi Valley State University – Josh Brown (QB, Bainbridge, GA, Junior)

University of Mississippi – Trinidad Chambliss (QB, Grand Rapids, MI, Senior)

University of Southern Mississippi – Braylon Braxton (QB, Frisco, TX, Redshirt Senior)

In addition to the Conerly Trophy, the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame also presented the 13th Annual Hull Trophy to Patrick Kutas of Ole Miss. This award recognizes the state’s most outstanding offensive lineman.

Two new awards were also handed out Tuesday. The SWAC Impact Award honoring the top performer from Mississippi’s SWAC programs was given to JaCobian Morgan of JSU, while the Division II/III Excellence Award recognizing outstanding achievement among the state’s colleges in these divisions was presented to William Carter of Delta State.