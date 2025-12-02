BWC Terminals break ground in Pascagoula

The company said its construction plan will be done so in connection with the approved remediation activities by the EPA on the Superfund site.

BWC Terminals (BWC) held a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday to mark the construction of its newest terminal facility in Pascagoula.

According to the company, the new Mississippi Coast facility will support BWC’s growth trajectory as it continues to expand across the U.S., with ongoing construction projects currently underway in Baltimore, Jacintoport, and Manchester. BWC plans to add 25 new employees to support the Pascagoula facility within the first two years of operation.

Adam Smith, President and CEO of BWC Terminals, said in a statement that the groundbreaking marks a significant strategic milestone for the company, enhancing its presence along the Gulf Coast.

“We would like to thank our partners—the State of Mississippi, MDA, JCEDF, the Board of Supervisors, the Port and Chevron—for their collaborative efforts and strategic planning that made this new facility possible,” Smith said. “We are eager to unlock long-term growth opportunities that will not only benefit our organization but also positively impact the local community by creating jobs and fostering economic development.”

The terminal is being constructed on the former Mississippi Phosphates Corporation facility and will initially include seven above-ground storage tanks, with an expected operational date in the fall of 2026.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency took over the old Mississippi Phosphates Corporation site nearly a decade ago after the company fell into bankruptcy. It formerly housed a diammonium phosphate fertilizer plant. The EPA then added it to the Superfund Program’s National Priorities List in 2018. A recent release from the EPA notes that EPA Region 4 Administrator Kevin McOmber will join the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality Director Chris Wells, along with local officials, for a site tour and discussion update on the latest cleanup efforts this Thursday.

As for BWC, the company said its construction plan for the initial buildout and future buildouts will be done so in connection with the approved remediation activities by the EPA.

The terminal’s construction supports an agreement with Chevron to receive, store, and deliver petroleum products at the Chevron Pascagoula Refinery just down the road from the BWC site. The refinery expects to benefit from increased storage and throughput of various feedstocks as well.

BWC also announced that its terminal will include direct pipeline connectivity to the Chevron refinery, unit train unloading capabilities and connectivity to marine infrastructure to load/unload ships and barges.