Magnolia Mornings: December 1, 2025

In Mississippi

Ballet Mississippi moves Nutcracker to Jackson Prep

WAPT reports that for decades, “the Nutcracker has been a cherished holiday tradition for the community and Ballet Mississippi dancers. This year, the classic ballet will be performed at Jackson Prep as renovations continue at their home theater, Thalia Mara Hall.”

“For the dancers, Nutcracker season isn’t just festive — it’s demanding. Instructors say the commitment required is closer to academics than an after-school hobby,” WAPT reported. “Even though it’s a different venue, Ballet Mississippi hopes the community continues to show up – not just for the show, but for the future of the arts.”

WAPT noted, “The Nutcracker will be performed on Dec. 4 and 6 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. There will be another performance on Dec. 7 at 2 p.m.”

National News & Foreign Policy

1. What’s Congress to do with Obamacare subsidies?

The Capitol in Washington, Sunday, June 29, 2025. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

According to the Washington Post, “Republican leaders have found themselves in a familiar place: pledging to make major changes to the Affordable Care Act, citing rising health care costs and a looming deadline — but far from agreeing on how to do it.”

“The White House last week privately floated a framework to extend billions of dollars in ACA subsidies that are set to expire Dec. 31, accompanied by other changes to the health care law long sought by conservatives,” WP reported. “But a planned announcement was quickly nixed amid a rebellion from congressional Republicans who balked at the White House’s ideas and process, and it is unclear when — or whether — President Donald Trump will endorse a specific legislative path. Several Senate Republicans have offered their own proposals, though it is not clear whether they can achieve sufficient support to pass the chamber.”

WP went on to report, “Republicans promised a mid-December vote on how to proceed on the expiring subsidies, in exchange for support from some Democrats for ending the government shutdown in November.”

2. Ukraine-Russia peace deal in the works

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Nov. 18, 2024. (Vyacheslav Prokofyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

As The Hill reports, “Diplomats face an uphill battle to reconcile Russian and Ukrainian ‘red lines’ as a renewed U.S.-led push to end the war gathers steam, with Ukrainian officials attending talks in the U.S. over the weekend and Washington officials expected in Moscow early this week.”

“U.S. President Donald Trump’s peace plan became public last month, sparking alarm that it was too favorable to Moscow. It was revised following talks in Geneva between the U.S. and Ukraine a week ago,” The Hill reported. “Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said the revised plan could be ‘workable.’ Russian President Vladimir Putin called it a possible ‘basis’ for a future peace agreement. Trump said Sunday ‘there’s a good chance we can make a deal.’”

The Hill continued, “Still, officials on both sides indicated a long road ahead as key sticking points — over whether Kyiv should cede land to Moscow and how to ensure Ukraine’s future security — appear unresolved.”

Sports

1. Golding Age begins at Ole Miss

(Photo from Ole Miss Athletics)

Ole Miss Athletics announced Sunday that Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics Keith Carter has announced a change in leadership for its football program, introducing a dynamic leader, elite defensive mind and celebrated recruiter in Pete Golding as the Rebels’ 40th head coach. He replaces Lane Kiffin after six seasons in that role and will guide the team into the College Football Playoff.

“Coach Kiffin and I met yesterday, and he informed us that he is accepting the head coaching position at another school. For our program to begin preparing for its future – both the short and long term, he will be stepping away from the team immediately,” Carter said. “With this development, we could not be more excited to announce Pete Golding as the next head coach of the Ole Miss Rebels. His tenure will begin immediately as he leads our program in the pursuit of a national title. Today’s team meeting was a clear indicator of his ability to galvanize our squad. All of our players and coaches are ecstatic and ready to lock arms for a playoff run.”

2. Southern Miss loses 3 straight to end regular season

(Photo from Southern Miss FB on X)

Southern Miss’ loss at The Rock to Troy on Saturday meant the Golden Eagles would not move on to play in the Sun Belt Championship game.

USM lost three games to close out the regular season, finishing 7-5 on the year in Head Coach Charles Huff’s first season in Hattiesburg.

Despite the loss, Southern Miss is bowl eligible and now await their bowl destination later in December.

Markets & Business

1. Futures down to start December

CNBC reports that stock futures “fell on Monday, following crypto prices lower, as volatility continued following a choppy November.”

“Dow Jones Industrial Average futures slipped 181points, or 0.4%. Futures tied to the S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 shed 0.6% and 0.7%, respectively,” CNBC reported. “Nvidia shares dipped around 1% before the bell along with AMD. Broadcom slipped 0.7%. Oracle shares slid nearly 1%. Bitcoin, the flagship cryptocurrency, dropped more than 5% to trade below $87,000. The digital currency late last month fell below $90,000 for the first time since April and has since struggled to stay above that mark.”

CNBC noted, “Wall Street is coming off a strong week. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite last week ripped higher by 3.7% and 4.9%, respectively, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 3.2%.”

2. Consumers rethinking car buying

(Photo from Nissan Manufacturing website)

The Wall Street Journal reports that increasingly stretched consumers “are starting to draw the line on what they will pay for a new car, according to dealers, analysts and industry data.”

“Car buyers are downsizing, buying used vehicles, taking on longer car loans and holding out for deals,” WSJ reported. “For the U.S. auto industry, 2025 was supposed to be a banner year fueled by tax cuts and a deregulatory wave. Analysts predicted a third-straight annual sales increase as automakers, who had been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic and semiconductor shortages, finally got their factories running full steam.”

WSJ added, “Now forecasts predict muted or no growth for the year and more of the same in 2026.”