Skip to content
Home
>
News
>
Alcorn’s Sound of Dyn-O-Mite to...

Alcorn’s Sound of Dyn-O-Mite to represent Mississippi in the 2025 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

By: Frank Corder - November 21, 2025

(Photo from Alcorn Bands website)

  • The Mississippi university band was selected from over 100 applicants and will be one of nine selected bands to march in the 99th edition of the annual holiday parade.

Alcorn State University’s marching band, The Sounds of Dyn-O-Mite, is slated to perform in the 2025 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade next week, representing the state of Mississippi.

This will mark the first Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade appearance by the band.

The Mississippi university band was selected from over 100 applicants and will be one of nine selected bands to march in the 99th edition of the annual holiday parade. The members have spent the last 18 months planning and fundraising for their Parade appearance.

Upon their selection, Sara Flores, Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade associate producer, said the Alcorn band’s dynamic sounds and performance “truly wowed during the selection process.”

Dr. Everson Martin, director of bands, said being chosen is a major opportunity for Alcorn State University, the community, and the state of Mississippi.

Alcorn’s band will be among many performances at the annual Thanksgiving Day event in New York City. Also scheduled to perform are KPop Demon Hunters, Gavin DeGraw, Mickey Guyton, Foreigner, Kool & the Gang, Ciara, and the Radio City Rockettes, and many more.

The 2025 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will air live on NBC from 8:30 a.m. to noon on Thursday, November 27. It will also stream on Peacock.

Share
About the Author(s)
author profile image

Frank Corder
Frank Corder is a native of Pascagoula. For nearly two decades, he has reported and offered analysis on government, public policy, business and matters of faith. Frank’s interviews, articles, and columns have been shared throughout Mississippi as well as in national publications. He is a frequent guest on radio and television, providing insight and commentary on the inner workings of the Magnolia State. Frank has served his community in both elected and appointed public office, hosted his own local radio and television programs, and managed private businesses all while being an engaged husband and father. Email Frank: frank@magnoliatribune.com
More Like This
More From This Author
News  |  Frank Corder  • 
November 18, 2025

Reeves elected Vice Chair of Republican Governors Association
News  |  Frank Corder  • 
November 18, 2025

First responders in Mississippi want a separate state retirement plan
Education  |  Frank Corder  • 
November 17, 2025

U.S. Secretary of Education appoints former Governor Bryant to National Assessment Governing Board
Previous Story
DC  |  Mark Sherman, Associated Press  • 
November 21, 2025

Supreme Court meets to weigh Trump’s birthright citizenship restrictions, blocked by lower courts