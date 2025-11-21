Alcorn’s Sound of Dyn-O-Mite to represent Mississippi in the 2025 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

The Mississippi university band was selected from over 100 applicants and will be one of nine selected bands to march in the 99th edition of the annual holiday parade.

Alcorn State University’s marching band, The Sounds of Dyn-O-Mite, is slated to perform in the 2025 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade next week, representing the state of Mississippi.

This will mark the first Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade appearance by the band.

The Mississippi university band was selected from over 100 applicants and will be one of nine selected bands to march in the 99th edition of the annual holiday parade. The members have spent the last 18 months planning and fundraising for their Parade appearance.

Upon their selection, Sara Flores, Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade associate producer, said the Alcorn band’s dynamic sounds and performance “truly wowed during the selection process.”

Dr. Everson Martin, director of bands, said being chosen is a major opportunity for Alcorn State University, the community, and the state of Mississippi.

Alcorn’s band will be among many performances at the annual Thanksgiving Day event in New York City. Also scheduled to perform are KPop Demon Hunters, Gavin DeGraw, Mickey Guyton, Foreigner, Kool & the Gang, Ciara, and the Radio City Rockettes, and many more.

The 2025 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will air live on NBC from 8:30 a.m. to noon on Thursday, November 27. It will also stream on Peacock.