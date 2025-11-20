IHL appoints five members to Jackson State president search advisory constituency

The members will help the IHL Board Search Committee vet applicants to fill the currently vacant position of president at JSU.

Members of the Board of Trustees for the Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning approved the appointment of five members to the Jackson State University Search Advisory Constituency late in Thursday’s meeting.

At the end of the meeting, the Board approved a motion to add the appointment of five members to the agenda, later approving the appointment of all five members to that search committee.

The five members appointed are:

Dr. Nicholas J. Hill—Dean, College of Business, Jackson State University

Dr. Candice L. Jackson—Secretary, Jackson State University Faculty Senate, and Associate Professor, Department of English, Foreign Languages, and Speech Communications, Jackson State University

Dr. Deidre L. Wheaton—Associate Dean, College of Education and Human Development

Brigadier General (Ret.) Robert Crear—Advisory Board, Jackson State University Development Foundation

Patrease Edwards—President, Jackson State University National Alumni Association

Commissioner of Higher Education Dr. Al Rankins Jr. and Trustee Dr. Steven Cunningham developed the list of candidates for the JSU committee.

JSU has been without a permanent president since May when Marcus Thompson stepped down from the role after less than two years of service.

Thompson’s resignation was the fourth time in five years that a president has vacated the JSU president position for various reasons.