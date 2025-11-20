Skip to content
IHL appoints five members to Jackson State president search advisory constituency

By: Jeremy Pittari - November 20, 2025

  • The members will help the IHL Board Search Committee vet applicants to fill the currently vacant position of president at JSU.

Members of the Board of Trustees for the Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning approved the appointment of five members to the Jackson State University Search Advisory Constituency late in Thursday’s meeting. 

At the end of the meeting, the Board approved a motion to add the appointment of five members to the agenda, later approving the appointment of all five members to that search committee. 

The five members appointed are:

  • Dr. Nicholas J. Hill—Dean, College of Business, Jackson State University
  • Dr. Candice L. Jackson—Secretary, Jackson State University Faculty Senate, and Associate Professor, Department of English, Foreign Languages, and Speech Communications, Jackson State University
  • Dr. Deidre L. Wheaton—Associate Dean, College of Education and Human Development
  • Brigadier General (Ret.) Robert Crear—Advisory Board, Jackson State University Development Foundation
  • Patrease Edwards—President, Jackson State University National Alumni Association

These individuals were selected to help the IHL Board Search Committee vet applicants to fill the currently vacant position of president at JSU.

Commissioner of Higher Education Dr. Al Rankins Jr. and Trustee Dr. Steven Cunningham developed the list of candidates for the JSU committee.

JSU has been without a permanent president since May when Marcus Thompson stepped down from the role after less than two years of service. 

Thompson’s resignation was the fourth time in five years that a president has vacated the JSU president position for various reasons.

About the Author(s)
author profile image

Jeremy Pittari
Jeremy Pittari is a lifelong resident of the Gulf Coast. Born and raised in Slidell, La., he moved to South Mississippi in the early 90s. Jeremy earned an associate in arts from Pearl River Community College and went on to attend the University of Southern Mississippi, where he earned a bachelor's of arts in journalism. A week after Hurricane Katrina, he started an internship as a reporter with the community newspaper in Pearl River County. After graduation, he accepted a full-time position at that news outlet where he covered the recovery process post Katrina in Pearl River and Hancock Counties. For nearly 17 years he wrote about local government, education, law enforcement, crime, business and a variety of other topics. Email Jeremy: jeremy@magnoliatribune.com
