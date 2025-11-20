Amazon investing $3 billion in Warren County data center campus

The investment by Amazon is largest private-sector investment in Warren County history.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) is building its second data center in Mississippi, Governor Tate Reeves (R) announced Tuesday in Vicksburg to a cheering crowd.

Construction on the $3 billion data center complex is slated to begin in 2026. The center is expected to employ 200 people and create 300 indirect jobs.

“This is the fourth largest private investment in Mississippi history,” Reeves told a crowd of about 200 gathered at the announcement on Thursday.

AWS, he said, is bringing jobs where they belong – to the Magnolia state.

“Our state has the talent, our state has the people, and we have the workforce,” Reeves said, noting that the Vicksburg area has a large number of people with Ph. D.s and engineering degrees.

Governor Tate Reeves announces a $3 billion investment by Amazon in Warren County for a new data center campus – Nov. 20, 2025 (Photo by Daniel Tyson | Magnolia Tribune)

Amazon said the employment opportunities at the center include data center engineers, network specialists, operations managers, and security specialists

We’re investing in the people and communities that make Mississippi strong, from training more than 6,500 Mississippians through our workforce development programs to our new Warren County Community Fund, which will address community needs like STEM education,” Amazon Chief Global Affairs and Legal Officer David Zapolsky said in a statement. “This is what responsible growth looks like — bringing cutting-edge technology infrastructure to America while ensuring local communities benefit directly from that investment.”

As Zapolsky referenced, Amazon has partnered with AccelerateMS, Mississippi Development Authority, and both Holmes and Hinds Community Colleges to launch specialized training programs across the state. These efforts have already engaged more than 1,000 education and workforce leaders and provided valuable training to over 6,500 learners and job seekers throughout Mississippi. Amazon has also partnered with Mississippi in a $9.1 million effort to launch the AI Talent Accelerator Program enhancing technical capabilities across state higher education institutions.

Amazon noted that at its data center investment in Madison County of upwards of $10 billion, the company is currently developing two data center campuses, with more than 75 Mississippi companies engaged in construction and operations, employing thousands of construction workers, electricians, and operational staff.

The governor said AWS is the world’s most comprehensive and widely adopted cloud, enabling a new era of generative AI through strategic investments in advanced infrastructure, machine learning services, and agentic AI applications.

Reeves said Mississippi has built an economy that attracts world-class investment.

“This $3 billion investment by Amazon is the largest in Warren County’s history and another massive win for our state. Amazon’s commitment will create hundreds of direct jobs and supply chain positions and further cement Mississippi as a leader in American innovation. The future of technology is being built right here in the heart of the ‘Digital Delta,’” said Governor Reeves, adding AWS’s latest investment totals approximately $48 billion in economic development over the last five years.

The Warren County data center campus will be powered by Entergy, which recently broke ground on a $1.2 billion 754-megawatt combined-cycle combustion-turbine plant in Warren County. The new facility will be a modern natural-gas plant, approximately 40 percent more fuel-efficient than older plants.

Haley Fisackerly, president and CEO, Entergy Mississippi, said the latest AWS project was a team effort by state, city, and county to recruit Amazon to the area.

Within the last two years, data center projects have been announced in Madison, Meridan, and Brandon, making Interstate 20, the Mississippi Data Center Highway.

During Thursday’s announcement, Amazon also stated that a new $150,000 community fund will support local Warren County projects focusing on STEM education and addressing local needs.

Amazon said the community fund will be managed and administered by the nonprofit ChangeX. The program is open to individuals, community groups, schools, nonprofits, and other organizations across Warren County.

Applicants can apply for grants of up to $10,000 for new or existing community projects that align with at least one of the themes outlined by the fund. As part of our long-term community investment plan, the Warren County Community Fund marks the first steps through which we will collaborate with local partners to implement high-impact programs aimed at fostering the sustained growth and prosperity of the county.