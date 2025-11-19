From desks to doorways: The Tangerine Motel and The Hill & Moor

The revitalization of B.L. Moor’s campus has been about continuity and community in Oktibbeha County.

A few years ago, B.L. Moor High School, once the educational cornerstone of the local black community in and around Crawford, was reimagined and restored as a stylish boutique motel, The Tangerine Motel. According to Brooks Herrington, whose family owns the property, that rebirth was deeply personal.

“I actually grew up just a couple of miles down the road from the old B.L. Moor High School,” says Brooks. “I’ve always loved the Crawford community and the people here. As we purchased the building and began the renovation process, I learned even more about the school’s rich history. One of my favorite parts of this journey has been hearing stories and memories from people who stop by and share what B.L. Moor meant to them.”

B.L. Moor High School was founded in 1960 by consolidating several smaller African American schools in Pleasant Grove, a rural community just outside Starkville. The school was a K–12 institution that was a vital educational and cultural hub for black students during the era of segregation. It was where young Jerry Rice played his way to fame.

Due to the reorganization of Oktibbeha County’s historically black schools, the Moor campus went through several transformations. After a 2002 fire, B.L. Moor merged with another rural black school, Alexander High. The combined campus was renamed East Oktibbeha County High School, which remained in place until 2015 when the Mississippi Legislature mandated the merger of the Oktibbeha County School District with the Starkville School District. This merger formed the Starkville-Oktibbeha Consolidated School District. As part of that consolidation, East Oktibbeha County High School was closed, and Starkville High School absorbed its students. Regardless of the changes over the decades, community members still referred to the building as “Moor,” a testament to the school’s lasting identity and legacy.

Saving that legacy happened in 2022, when the Herrington family stepped in.

(Photo courtesy of The Tangerine Motel/Hill & Moor)

“Growing up in a close-knit family, the opportunity to build and grow this project alongside my dad and uncle has been incredibly special,” says Brooks, who returned to the area after earning her MBA from Mississippi State University. “It’s exactly the kind of work I always hoped to do.”

Today, two spaces exist on the site:

The Hill & Moor: a 12,000-square-foot climate-controlled venue

The Tangerine Motel: an 18-room boutique motel

“We officially opened in February 2023. Since then, this place has really become a spot where people celebrate and connect,” Brooks explains. “We’ve designed things so the two complement each other instead of competing. It’s honestly the best of both worlds: a place where people can gather and celebrate but also unwind and feel at home.”

On weekdays, Mississippi State University (MSU) and Golden Triangle groups attend luncheons, meetings, and on-site trainings. The weekends are full of energy with weddings, celebrations, and people traveling to MSU events. The Tangerine offers a quiet change of pace from the hustle and bustle of Starkville.

“We’re just nine miles from campus, but it feels like a little getaway.”

For guests who once walked through the halls as students, there is a sense of shared pride.

“Locals already know a bit about the history, so there’s a familiarity when they visit,” Brooks explains. “Out-of-town guests are seeing it for the first time — they’re usually blown away by the transformation and love to chat with us about the story behind it.”

What might surprise visitors most is the sheer charm of Crawford itself.

“A lot of people who come to Crawford for the first time are surprised by what they find here. They’ll tell us they didn’t expect something like The Hill & Moor and The Tangerine to be tucked away in a small town like this. I think it’s helped put Crawford on the map in a new way — people see the charm, the community, and the potential here. It’s been really rewarding to watch visitors leave with a whole new appreciation for this area.”

(Photo courtesy of The Tangerine Motel/Hill & Moor)

The revitalization of B.L. Moor’s campus has been about continuity and community.

“We want this to continue being a spot that brings people together — where families celebrate milestones, students from Mississippi State come to events, and travelers discover the charm of Crawford.”

Brooks believes B. L. Moor would love seeing the school as a place where people still gather, where pride remains visible in the structure, in the laughter of memorable moments, the joy of exchanged vows, and the celebration of family and friends.

“Our goal from the very beginning was to bring life back into this building while honoring history and the people who were part of it. We didn’t want it just to sit here and fade away. We wanted it to have purpose again.”

