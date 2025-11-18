Toyota investing $125 million in Blue Springs plant

The investment will add the hybrid-electric Corolla to the company’s production line in North Mississippi. It will be the first electrified Corollas assembled in the U.S.

As a part of Toyota’s recent commitment to invest up to $10 billion in the U.S. over the next five years, the company announced Tuesday a $912 million investment and 252 new jobs across five manufacturing plants to increase hybrid capacity and bring hybrid-electric Corollas to its production lineup.

This investment will be in Toyota’s plants in West Virginia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Tennessee and Missouri.

Toyota’s Blue Springs plant will see an investment of $125 million, allowing it to add the hybrid-electric Corolla to its production line in North Mississippi. It will be the first electrified Corollas assembled in the U.S.

The Mississippi plant employs 2,400 and represents a $1.3 billion investment.

In a statement shared by Toyota, Governor Tate Reeves said Toyota’s $125 million investment is another tremendous win for the state.

“Mississippi’s manufacturing prowess is unmatched, and our people consistently deliver high-quality products to the marketplace. Thank you to Toyota for its continued commitment to our state,” Reeves said.

Mississippi U.S. Senators Roger Wicker and Cindy Hyde-Smith were also quoted in the announcement from Toyota, both praising the company’s investment in the Magnolia State.

““Companies increase investment for one reason: They identify success and want to see even more. Toyota’s Blue Springs plant is getting the recognition it deserves for a legacy of quality and reliability,” Wicker said. “I look forward to working with Toyota to implement this new investment, which will create jobs, boost economic development, and give Mississippi more opportunities to succeed.”

“Toyota has long been an outstanding company and valued community partner to have in Mississippi, and this latest investment in the Blue Springs plant is further proof of its commitment to our state,” Hyde-Smith said. “We can all look forward to an even greater Toyota presence in north Mississippi as its hybrid-electric cars roll off the line and into driveways across the country.”

Other investments announced by Toyota included $453 million in West Virginia, $204.4 million in Kentucky, $71.4 million in Tennessee, and $57.1 million in Missouri.

“We’re proud of our plant’s continued growth and honored to help lead Toyota’s transition into a mobility company,” said Alivia Luikart, team member, Toyota West Virginia. “Our future is bright, and it’s rewarding to know that our company has faith in our ability and trusts our team to drive Toyota forward.”