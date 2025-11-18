Reeves elected Vice Chair of Republican Governors Association

The Magnolia State governor would be in line to be Chair of the RGA in 2027 – the same year Mississippi will elect a new governor as Reeves is term-limited.

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves has been elected as the Vice Chair of the Republican Governors Association.

The election occurred at RGA’s 2025 Annual Conference, and the governor will assume his position immediately, serving for a one-year term.

With the election as Vice Chair, Reeves would be in line to be Chair of the RGA in 2027 – the same year Mississippi will elect a new governor as Reeves is term-limited.

In a statement from RGA, Governor Reeves said it has never been more important for states to elect Republican governors as “the Democrat Party sprints toward socialism.”

“America is at a crossroads, and Republican governors are the first line of defense from the radical left’s radical policies,” said Reeves. “We’re focusing on the things that matter – like creating high-paying jobs, investing in American families, and keeping neighborhoods in our states safe.”

Joining Reeves in leadership at the RGA are Montana Governor Greg Gianforte who was elected as the Chair for the year and Tennessee Governor Bill Lee who will serve as Policy Chair for 2026.

“Alongside Governor Gianforte, Governor Lee, and President Trump, we’ll continue to elect more Republican governors and expand the American Dream,” said Reeves, who previously served as Policy Chair.

Reeves is the 65th Governor of Mississippi and is in his second term as the state’s chief executive. He previously served two terms as Lt. Governor and two terms as State Treasurer.