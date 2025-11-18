Chambliss, Thompson, Braxton lead 2025 Conerly Trophy nominees

The Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame and Museum announced the nominees for the annual award recognizing the state’s top college football player on Tuesday. A winner will be named Dec. 2.

The Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame and Museum announced the 2025 nominees for the C Spire Conerly Trophy on Tuesday.

The Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame and Museum has awarded the Conerly Trophy for 30 years, recognizing the state’s top college football player during that season. It is Mississippi’s most prestigious college football honor.

The 2025 nominees are:

• Alcorn State University – Jacorian Sewell (RB, Natchez, MS, Graduate Student)

• Belhaven University – Wyatt Beck (LB, Baton Rouge, LA, Senior)

• Delta State University – William Carter IV (LB, Birmingham, AL, Senior)

• Jackson State University – JaCobian Morgan (QB, Canton, MS, Graduate Student)

• Millsaps College – Grant Bizjack (QB, Trophy Club, TX, Freshman)

• Mississippi State University – Brenen Thompson (WR, Spearman, TX, Senior)

• Mississippi Valley State University – Josh Brown (QB, Bainbridge, GA, Junior)

• University of Mississippi – Trinidad Chambliss (QB, Grand Rapids, MI, Senior)

• University of Southern Mississippi – Braylon Braxton (QB, Frisco, TX, Redshirt Senior)

(Photos from MS Sports Hall of Fame)

The award ceremony is set for December 2. A welcome reception is planned for 5:00 p.m., followed by the C Spire Conerly Trophy Presentation at 6:00 p.m.

Those wishing to attend can reserve seats on the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame and Museum website.