U.S. Secretary of Education appoints former Governor Bryant to National Assessment Governing Board

Former Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant has been appointed to the National Assessment Governing Board (NAGB).

The announcement came Monday from U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon.

According to the U.S. Department of Education, Bryant fills one of two seats designated for state governors from different political parties.

McMahon said Bryant brings an important state perspective to the National Assessment Governing Board.

“During his tenure, he signed Mississippi’s Literacy-Based Promotion Act into law, which kicked off the state’s remarkable literacy growth which is aptly known as the ‘Mississippi Miracle,’” said Secretary McMahon. “I am grateful for his willingness to serve and look forward to the great work he will do on the Board.”

NAGB is the policy board that oversees the National Assessment of Education Progress (NAEP) – otherwise known as The Nation’s Report Card.

Bryant shared the news of the appointment on social media, saying that NAEP is a crucial measure of how the government is serving U.S. students, “and there is so much that policymakers and education leaders can learn from NAEP and use in their own communities.”

“I’m honored to join the Governing Board and hope to help more places experience the kind of dramatic progress we’ve seen in Mississippi in reading,” Bryant said. “Across the country, we need to also advance achievement in math, civics, U.S. history, and science.”

Bryant is the second Mississippian McMahon has appointed to NAGB. She previously appointed Kymyona Burk to the board.