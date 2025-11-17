Skip to content
Home
>
DC
>
U.S. Secretary of Education appoints...

U.S. Secretary of Education appoints former Governor Bryant to National Assessment Governing Board

By: Frank Corder - November 17, 2025

(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis - Copyright 2011 AP. All rights reserved.)

  • Bryant, who fills one of two seats designated for state governors from different political parties, is the second Mississippian appointed by McMahon to the NAGB. 

Former Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant has been appointed to the National Assessment Governing Board (NAGB). 

The announcement came Monday from U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon. 

According to the U.S. Department of Education, Bryant fills one of two seats designated for state governors from different political parties.

McMahon said Bryant brings an important state perspective to the National Assessment Governing Board. 

“During his tenure, he signed Mississippi’s Literacy-Based Promotion Act into law, which kicked off the state’s remarkable literacy growth which is aptly known as the ‘Mississippi Miracle,’” said Secretary McMahon“I am grateful for his willingness to serve and look forward to the great work he will do on the Board.” 

NAGB is the policy board that oversees the National Assessment of Education Progress (NAEP) – otherwise known as The Nation’s Report Card.

Bryant shared the news of the appointment on social media, saying that NAEP is a crucial measure of how the government is serving U.S. students, “and there is so much that policymakers and education leaders can learn from NAEP and use in their own communities.” 

“I’m honored to join the Governing Board and hope to help more places experience the kind of dramatic progress we’ve seen in Mississippi in reading,” Bryant said. “Across the country, we need to also advance achievement in math, civics, U.S. history, and science.”

Bryant is the second Mississippian McMahon has appointed to NAGB. She previously appointed Kymyona Burk to the board. 

Share
About the Author(s)
author profile image

Frank Corder
Frank Corder is a native of Pascagoula. For nearly two decades, he has reported and offered analysis on government, public policy, business and matters of faith. Frank’s interviews, articles, and columns have been shared throughout Mississippi as well as in national publications. He is a frequent guest on radio and television, providing insight and commentary on the inner workings of the Magnolia State. Frank has served his community in both elected and appointed public office, hosted his own local radio and television programs, and managed private businesses all while being an engaged husband and father. Email Frank: frank@magnoliatribune.com
More Like This
More From This Author
Education  |  Frank Corder  • 
November 14, 2025

Okolona school district placed into District of Transformation over fiscal mismanagement
News  |  Frank Corder  • 
November 13, 2025

85% say Mississippi parents, not government, should choose their child’s school
News  |  Frank Corder  • 
November 12, 2025

Mississippi retailers begin rounding as U.S. Mint presses the last pennies
Previous Story
News  |  Daniel Tyson  • 
November 17, 2025

Students learn firsthand about Choctaw, Native American culture at Two Mississippi Museums

Culture

Culture  |  Robert St. John  • 
November 17, 2025

A Mississippi Christmas, early
Culture  |  Alistair Begg  • 
November 17, 2025

No need for this armor
Culture  |  Matt Friedeman  • 
November 16, 2025

A spiritual hernia?