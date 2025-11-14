Magnolia Mornings: November 14, 2025

Important state and national stories, market and business news, sports and entertainment, delivered in quick-hit fashion to start your day informed.

In Mississippi

1. Federal lawsuit filed accusing Biloxi of conspiring with hotel association to restrict short-term rentals

WLOX reports that a federal lawsuit “claims the City of Biloxi engaged in an illegal conspiracy with the Mississippi Hotel and Lodging Association to restrict short-term rentals and boost hotel profits.”

“The 20-page complaint was filed by Airbnb Inc. and Biloxi homeowner Patrice Perillo in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi on Tuesday,” WLOX reported. “Plaintiffs accuse the City of Biloxi of working with the Mississippi Hotel and Lodging Association to restrict short-term rentals like Airbnb properties to benefit incumbent hotels. It also asserts that Ward Six Councilman Kenny Glavan is wrapped up in the conspiracy.”

WLOX continued, “The lawsuit describes a “highly unusual” requirement that Biloxi notify the Hotel and Lodging Association about every short-term rental application approval. According to the complaint, no other U.S. municipality has a law giving a hotel industry trade association comparable rights.”

2. USM faculty appointed to Mississippi Academy of Physician Assistants Board of Directors

University of Southern Mississippi College of Nursing and Health Professions (CNHP) faculty members Lee Matthews and Dr. Katherine Gunther have been chosen president-elect and treasurer-elect, respectively, for the Mississippi Academy of Physician Assistants (MAPA) Board of Directors.

Matthews joined the Southern Miss faculty in March 2024. This year, she was named director of Clinical Education for the university’s Physician Assistant Studies program at the Gulf Park campus in Long Beach, Miss. Her clinical experience as a PA includes outpatient internal medicine (adult primary care) and women’s health, and she continues providing women’s health services in a volunteer role.

Gunther is an assistant teaching professor and director of Didactic Education with CNHP’s Physician Assistant Studies program. She joined the Southern Miss faculty in 2024 after nearly a decade of experience in emergency medicine. She continues to practice clinically one day a week, emphasizing the importance of remaining connected to patient care.

National News & Foreign Policy

1. China launches advanced aircraft carrier as its ramps up naval capabilities

(CCTV from Washington Post)

As reported by the Washington Post, “China’s efforts to blunt American maritime power in the Pacific, a region the United States has long considered its domain, received a major boost this month with the official launch of its third — and most advanced by far — aircraft carrier, the Fujian.”

“The 80,000-ton supercarrier, which can accommodate about 60 aircraft and will be accompanied by as many as 10 warships, will dramatically narrow the naval capability gap between the U.S. and China, according to American, Japanese, Taiwanese and Chinese analysts. It will also enable Beijing to further intimidate rivals in the South China Sea and Taiwan Strait,” WP reported. “Now, the launch of the Fujian will bring Beijing closer to its goal of eroding U.S. maritime primacy in its backyard, not least because the warship uses electromagnetic catapults to launch planes, making China the only the country, after United States, to have developed and built this technology.”

WP went on to report, “The carrier fulfills multiple goals for Chinese military strategy: Its strike group — comprising fighter jets, stealth fighters, surveillance planes and cruisers laden with anti-ship missiles — will bolster Beijing’s intimidation of rival claimants in the disputed waterways of the South China Sea.”

2. Racial gerrymandering at play in California, Texas ahead of midterms?

FILE – California Gov. Gavin Newsom, March 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli,File)

The Hill reports that the Trump administration “is entering the legal fight against California’s newly passed congressional map that adds as many as five pickup opportunities for Democrats.”

“The Justice Department asked to formally intervene Thursday in a lawsuit filed by the California Republican Party last week after voters approved the new boundaries,” The Hill reported. “The administration claims the map is a racial gerrymander specifically designed to favor Hispanic voters in violation of the Constitution’s guarantee of equal protection.”

The Hill continued, “Texas’s new map has also come under a legal challenge claiming it is a racial gerrymander. That lawsuit is brought by voting rights groups, individuals and two Texas Democratic lawmakers. A three-judge panel is set to rule after a multiday hearing last month.”

Sports

Ole Miss, Miss. State, USM playing for postseason spots

(Photos from OleMissFB, HailStateFB and SouthernMissFB on X)

Here is how to watch Mississippi’s Big 3 college football teams this Saturday as all three near the end of the regular season with something still to play for:

No. 7 Ole Miss is hosting Florida. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. on ESPN.

Mississippi State travels to No. 15 Missouri. The SEC Network will air the game with kickoff at 6:45 p.m.

Southern Miss is hosting Texas State. Kickoff is 2:30 p.m. on ESPN+.

Markets & Business

1. Wall Street sees worst day in over a month

CNBC reports that stock futures fell on Friday “after Wall Street witnessed its worst day in more than a month,” as “Key technology stocks continued to face pressure Friday.”

“Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 276 points, or 0.6%. S&P 500 futures shed 0.8%, while Nasdaq 100 futures dropped 1.3%,” CNBC reported. “Major U.S. indexes on Thursday posted their worst one-day performance since Oct. 10. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost about 800 points, taking back gains seen in Wednesday’s session when it crossed the 48,000 level. The Nasdaq Composite dropped more than 2%, as technology giants came away battered. Those losses have now put the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite on pace to snap its seven-week win streak.

CNBC noted, “Concerns about the artificial intelligence trade have emerged more seriously this week, with the recent wipeout in once-hot cloud stock Oracle further spooking investors about elevated tech valuations, a massive surge in debt financing and soaring AI capex plans. To be sure, Oracle’s growth is uniquely more reliant on its cloud deal with OpenAI and the company has far less cash compared to hyperscalers.”

2. China’s economy showing signs of weakness

According to the Wall Street Journal, “Signs of weakness in China’s economy stretched into October, with one measure of investment notching the sharpest slowdown in years.”

“Momentum in retail sales and industrial production slowed, while investment and the property market continued to struggle, according to data released Friday by China’s National Bureau of Statistics,” WSJ reported. “Momentum in retail sales and industrial production slowed, while investment and the property market continued to struggle, according to data released Friday by China’s National Bureau of Statistics.”

WSJ added, “China’s economy is still largely on track to meet Beijing’s targets; gross domestic product expanded 5.2% over the first nine months of the year, and Beijing is aiming for growth of “around 5%” for 2025. But policymakers could step up support if the economy were to further weaken.”