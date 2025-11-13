Magnolia Mornings: November 13, 2025

Important state and national stories, market and business news, sports and entertainment, delivered in quick-hit fashion to start your day informed.

In Mississippi

Lottery transfers $9.8 million to State Treasury

The Mississippi Lottery Corporation announced Wednesday that it has completed its October transfer of $9,827,775.67 in net proceeds to the Lottery Proceeds Fund in the State Treasury.

According to the Lottery Corporation, this latest transfer brings the total net proceeds for Fiscal Year 2026 to $41,929,024.94.

Since its launch in 2019, the Mississippi Lottery Corporation said it has generated more than $733,712,794.48 in net proceeds to benefit roads, bridges and education throughout the state.

National News & Foreign Policy

1. DNC chairman orders return to office but staffers balk

Ken Martin (Photo from DNC website)

The New York Times reports that while the pandemic is long over, “the fight inside the Democratic National Committee over a full-time return to its office has just begun.”

“Years after many companies ordered their employees back to work, D.N.C. workers in the Washington area got the surprise news: Ken Martin, the party chairman, announced at an all-staff meeting on Wednesday afternoon that they would be expected to work in person at headquarters five days a week beginning in February,” NYT reported. “Mr. Martin explained that a full-time return to the office was necessary to ensure that information wasn’t being siloed and that staff members would not miss out on time-sensitive decisions that will be made quickly in person ahead of the highly consequential midterm elections.”

NYT continued, “By the end of the day, the party’s union was calling the decision ‘callous.’”

2. Vote to release Epstein files coming in U.S. House

FILE – Audrey Strauss, acting U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, points to a photo of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, during a news conference in New York on July 2, 2020. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

As reported by The Hill, “The furor surrounding Jeffrey Epstein is in full force with the return of the House and the end of the government shutdown.”

“A months-long discharge petition effort to force a vote on a bill to release files related to the late sex offender succeeded on Wednesday when Rep. Adelita Grijalva (D-Ariz.) became the 218th and final signature needed to tee up floor action on the bill,” The Hill reported.

The Hill went on to report, “But when the bill comes to a vote, far more Republicans are poised to support it. Rep. Don Bacon (R-Neb.) told The Hill he plans to vote for it and Khanna predicted there could be as many as 50 or 60 GOP votes.”

Sports

(Photo from Millsaps Athletics)

The Southern Athletic Association has recognized Millsaps football quarterback Grant Bizjack with his fourth weekly conference honor as he was selected the SAA Football Offensive Athlete of the Week on Monday.

The school said Bizjack earned the honor after a league-wide Sports Information Directors’ vote and was announced by the SAA office.

Millsaps said Bizjack posted another strong performance, keeping the Majors close at No. 17 NPI-ranked Trinity University on Saturday. He completed 16 of 27 passes for 196 yards and one touchdown while also rushing for a career-best and game-high 110 yards on 16 carries.

2. JSU-Alcorn game to be aired on ESPN+

(Photo from JSU Athletics)

The Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) and ESPN announced this week that ESPN Family of Networks is picking up the Jackson State-Alcorn State matchup at Veterans Memorial Stadium on November 22.

The game between the two in-state SWAC rivals will air at 2:30 p.m. on ESPN+ on Saturday, Nov. 22.

JSU is currently 7-2 on the season while Alcorn is 4-6.

Markets & Business

1. Oil supply forging ahead as demand growth remains modest

(Photo James Jones Jr. | Shutterstock)

The Wall Street Journal reports that the oil market “is becoming increasingly unbalanced with global inventories continuing to climb and an even larger surplus expected this year, the International Energy Agency said in its closely watched monthly report.”

“The Paris-based organization, which represents major oil-consuming nations, raised its forecast for global demand, saying it is now expected to grow by 788,000 barrels a day this year and 770,000 barrels a day the next,” WSJ reported. “However, estimates for oil-supply growth were also raised to 3.1 million barrels a day and 2.5 million for the periods, respectively, from earlier projections of 3 million and 2.4 million barrels a day.”

“Global oil market balances are looking increasingly lopsided, as world oil supply is forging ahead while oil demand growth remains modest by historical standards,” the IEA said Thursday, per WSJ.

2. Starbucks Workers United launches open-ended strike

CNBC reports that the Starbucks Workers United has launched “an open-ended strike in at least 40 cities Thursday on Red Cup Day, one of the chain’s biggest sales days of the year.”

“The protest, which the union says involves more than 1,000 baristas in over 65 stores, comes after Workers United voted to authorize an open-ended strike after baristas and the coffee giant failed to reach a collective bargaining agreement,” CNBC reported. “The strike could hurt business during Starbucks’ busy holiday season, which typically provides a sales boost and will be key to the chain’s plan to turn around performance in the U.S. under new CEO Brian Niccol. Starbucks broke a nearly two-year streak of same-store sales declines in its most recently reported quarter. Past strikes have impacted less than 1% of its stores, the company said.”

CNBC noted, “The union is pushing for improved hours, higher wages and the resolution of hundreds of unfair labor practice charges levied against Starbucks. The two parties have not been in active negotiations to reach a contract after talks between them fell apart late last year.”