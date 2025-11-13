Cooking, connection, and a little Delta magic at the Viking Cooking School

Home cooks learn new tricks at a world-class cooking school located in the heart of the Mississippi Delta.

If you’ve ever dreamed of stepping into one of those beautiful kitchens on TV—the kind where pots are gleaming, laughter fills the air, and everything smells heavenly—you don’t have to travel to New York or Napa. Just make your way to Greenwood, Mississippi.

In the heart of the Delta, where hospitality comes baked in with every casserole and cobbler, you’ll find the Viking Cooking School—a place where the art of Southern cooking meets the joy of connection. Founded in 2005, this year marks its 20th anniversary, and if you ask anyone who’s taken a class there, they’ll tell you it’s not just about the food—it’s about the experience.

Chef instructor Leanne Doss Gault, who’s been teaching at the school for 16 years, knows that better than anyone. “My favorite class to teach is the pasta-making class,” she shared. “It’s such a neat experience for everyone who attends—it’s a full immersion and it’s a lot of fun.”

Every year, the school welcomes over a thousand cooking students, all eager to tie on an apron, pour a little wine, and learn something new. Classes are intentionally kept small—12 students each, divided into groups of four—to ensure everyone gets hands-on time and a chance to truly enjoy the process. Each session lasts three hours, which is just enough time to cook, laugh, and make new friends.

“It’s not an intimidating chef class,” Leanne said. “You meet great people, and have a lot of fun—come hungry!”

(Photo from Viking Cooking School)

The Viking Cooking School isn’t your typical classroom—it’s more like a warm gathering spot. There are two beautiful kitchens where the classes are held, and after all the chopping, stirring, and tasting, students gather around a large communal table to share the meal they’ve created.

“We eat, drink wine, and have a good time,” Leanne said with a laugh. “People enjoy it so much that we see repeat students all the time.”

And that’s easy to understand. Once you’ve spent an evening laughing with strangers over a homemade pasta dish or perfecting your gumbo roux with someone cheering you on from across the counter, you feel like part of a little family.

Leanne, a proud Yazoo City native, has called Greenwood home for many years. She says what makes the Viking Cooking School so special isn’t just the top-notch Viking appliances or the elegant space—it’s the people. “We have a wide variety of wonderful instructors,” she explained.

“You can’t get a bad instructor here. We all love what we do.”

That love shows. Each instructor brings their own flavor to the classroom—some specialize in international cuisine, others in Southern favorites—but all share the same heart for hospitality. There’s no pressure, no pretense, just an open invitation to cook, connect, and have fun.

(Photo from Viking Cooking School)

So, if you’re thinking of booking a class, don’t wait too long.

“We’re usually booked three to six months in advance,” Leanne said. “But don’t give up—keep checking. It’s worth it.”

And it truly is. From date nights to family sessions to themed seasonal events, there’s something for everyone at the Viking Cooking School. You might find yourself whipping up shrimp and grits one week and making fettuccine the next.

Beyond the kitchen doors, Greenwood itself is part of the magic. The school is situated right downtown, near the Alluvian Hotel, another Delta gem. After your class, you can stroll through charming local shops, or take a peek inside the Viking Range factory—the birthplace of those signature stoves and ovens that inspired it all.

“Come cook with us,” Leanne encouraged. “Then see what we have going on in Greenwood—you will never meet a stranger here. We take visitors under our wing.”

That line sums it up perfectly. The Viking Cooking School isn’t just about teaching technique—it’s about showcasing Mississippi’s heart. It’s about slowing down, sharing stories, and creating something delicious together. Whether you’re an experienced home cook or a total beginner, you’ll walk away with more than just a few new recipes. You’ll leave with full hands, a full stomach, and a full heart.

So, if you’re looking for an experience that’s equal parts flavor and friendship, this Delta kitchen is calling your name. Sign up for a class, grab that apron, and let Mississippi hospitality do the rest. Because at the Viking Cooking School, cooking isn’t just a skill—it’s a celebration. And in true Mississippi fashion, everyone’s invited to the table.