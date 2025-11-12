JXN Water pushes for rate increase as Jackson residents express billing frustration

Low-income advocates want federal court to halt a potential rate increase.

The latest court filings over JXN Water’s accounting system detail what advocates for the city’s low-income say are hardships due to infrequent billing.

The 47-page filing by low-income advocates in Jackson aims to halt a potential rate increase, which could take effect on December 15.

In April, the City Council voted against JXN Water’s request for a second rate increase, citing the utility’s inability to accurately bill customers. Then in October, U.S. District Judge Henry Wingate denied the increase request, asking to see the fiscal records on how the water system spent a $89 million legal settlement.

JXN Water maintains it needs to increase rates to continue operating. During the hearing, the utility said over the next five years, it seeks to increase rates by nearly 25 percent, starting by increasing bills by 12 percent through 2026, followed by an increase of 5 percent in 2027 and 2028, and a final 2.5 percent increase in 2029.

On Monday, plaintiff-intervenors said billing struggles continue more than three years after federal receivership. The complaints are based on conversations State Rep. Fabian Nelson (D) had with 10 customers whose water was disconnected in October.

Documents show Jackson resident Azaria Brinson had an outstanding water bill of more than $70,000 because of an unknown leak. She told Rep. Nelson her water service could be restored if she had $25,000 to pay the bill.

“I was also told that they wouldn’t turn it back on until the leak is fixed,” Brinson is quoted in court documents as saying. “This is my actual home that I am purchasing, and I am 9 months pregnant, and having to figure out a solution ASAP.”

For Brison, JXN Water restored the soon-to-be mother’s service, but not everyone is so fortunate.

One resident said they were told to pay more than $1,800 in cash, but because of JXN Water’s billing system, it took nearly a week for water to be restored.

“This is unacceptable!” Ruth Wansley stated. “City of Jackson needs to resume responsibility for our water. Residents are relocating from Hinds County.”

The disconnect with the utility’s bill system has made new customer Lanita Harvey outraged. She started her service in August but did not receive a bill until October.

“The bill already reflects a past-due balance, yet I never received an initial bill after setup. I have called several times, provided the account number given, and was told there was no record of the account,” Harvey said, per court documents.

Religious organizations also reached out to Rep. Nelson about JXN Water. Crossroads of Life Church had been paying $6 per month for water for years, the pastor said. However, in September and October, the bills shot up to $800 and $500.

Again, JXN Water said there was a leak. However, Pastor Michael Gross said the church hired a plumber to find the leak.

“He looked at the meter and said the gauge is barely moving. We were told [by JXN Water] someone would come out to look at our situation, but we have not heard nor seen anyone to this date,” the pastor stated. The church is still waiting.

Dominique Grant, an AIDS activist and domestic violence survivor, has been without water for nearly a month, according to court documents. Grant’s water was disconnected last month after owing nearly $4,000.

“I have always done my best to remain responsible and current with my payments. This year, I made two payments, one in February 2025 for $935.00, and another in July 2025 for $500.00,” Grant said in court documents. “Unfortunately, my balance has continued to increase.”

The Jackson City Council passed a non-binding resolution by a vote 7-1 last month requesting that the city take back operational and maintenance control of the municipal water system.

Calls to JXN Water went unanswered on Wednesday. Another court hearing on the increase request by the utility is scheduled for Thursday.