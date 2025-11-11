Mississippi law enforcement officers plead not guilty following FBI drug trafficking, bribery arrests

Twenty people were arrested in the FBI investigation in the Mississippi Delta, including two sheriffs and 12 other law enforcement officers.

The 14 law enforcement officials in the Mississippi Delta the FBI arrested at the end of October on federal criminal charges related to their alleged participation in a drug trafficking conspiracy have all pleaded not guilty.

As previously reported, a yearslong investigation across the Mississippi Delta and Shelby County, Tennessee culminated with the FBI arresting Washington County Sheriff Milton Gaston, Humphreys County Sheriff Bruce Williams, and 12 other current or former law enforcement officers in Mississippi. Six others were also arrested and indicted in the operation, bring the total facing charges to 20 people.

U.S. Attorney Clay Joyner of the Northern District of Mississippi has called the alleged actions of the officer a “monumental betrayal of the public’s trust.”

Alleged bribes, some from what was believed to have been from a Mexican cartel, were made to allow the drug trafficking to run through various counties and jurisdictions, ranging from a few thousand to $37,000, the FBI stated.

All of the law enforcement officers have been allowed to post a $10,000 but cannot continue or seek employment in law enforcement pending a hearing from the Mississippi Board on Law Enforcement Officer Standards and Training and trial.

According to court documents, the following were charged with drug distribution: